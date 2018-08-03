Varicose Vein Treatment Market 2023

According to a new market research report “Varicose Vein Treatment Market By Treatment (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy And Surgical Litigations/stripping), By Product ( Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Products And Surgical Products)- Global Forecast to 2023”, published by MarketDataForecast™, Market was worth USD 328.98 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, to reach USD 448.62 million by 2023.

The condition of enlarged veins majorly seen in feet and legs is defined as Varicose Vein. It is caused by physiological condition, secretion changes, genetic disorders and high vital sign. Shift towards less-invasive treatment procedures, accessibility of advanced varicosity treatment devices, the burden of varicosity cases, rising patient compliance & liableness, growing care expenditure, and zoom in aging population can majorly drive the Varicose Vein Treatment Market

Endovenous ablation segment is estimated to account for the largest market share.

On the basis of mode of treatment, the varicose vein treatment market is segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, and surgical ligation or stripping. Endovenous ablation segment accounted for the major shares of the market and is likely to continue the same in the forecast period.

Based on type of products, the varicose vein treatment market is segmented into ablation devices, venous closure products, and surgical products. Ablation devices dominated the market in the recent years and is anticipated to retain the same in the forecast period.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Varicose Vein Treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is leading the global Varicose Vein Treatment Market. This can be attributed to variety of things such as advancement in technology which leads to advancements in infrastructure, continuous lifestyle changes, increasing awareness towards health and hygiene, increasing government funds, rising prevalence of unhealthy veins, high financial gain, and growing significance of aesthetics. In addition, favourable compensation policies, significantly among the U.S., have significantly boosted the marketplace for varicosity Treatment in North America.

The Asia Pacific Varicose Vein Treatment Market is anticipated to grow with a double digit CAGR in the forecast period this can be attributed to a surge in financial gain, improvement in health care infrastructure, an increase in patient awareness regarding the advantage of seeking early treatment.

Key players in the Varicose Vein Treatment Market include Medtronic plc (Ireland); AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.); biolitec AG (Austria); Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel); Lumenis Ltd. (Israel); Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany); Energist Group (U.K.); Eufoton s.r.l. (Italy); Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.); Quanta System S.p.A. (Italy); Sciton, Inc. (U.S.); Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia); BTG plc (U.K.); and Merz Aesthetics (U.S.)

