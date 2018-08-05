Much more Solutions to Frame Your Vinyl Records

It is been practically a year because we initial introduced framed vinyl as a new item on Level, and our catalogue continues to be growing together with your requests. We enjoy obtaining to understand your taste in music, so never be shy in the event you can’t uncover your favourite album on our framed vinyl records web page — we’ll track it down and frame it for you. Get a lot more details about framemycollection.com

Custom Framed Vinyl Formats

We’re still pushing the boundaries on framing this classic format. Here are just a couple of strategies we can make framing your records much more unique…

Stacking

Possessing trouble deciding amongst two records to frame? We’ve got you covered. We can stack two records together into one frame and double the visual effect. If you are a massive fan of a specific artist, this frame is a good method to showcase the extent of your devotion and develop a star attraction in any room.

Gatefold LPs

Many records have artistic gatefolds that will be a shame to hide. Within this layout we unfold the sleeves to create a symmetrical composition, with each vinyls peaking out on the ends. This one of a kind show strategy beautifully represents the intersection of music and visual art. It requires a decent quantity of space but you will not regret getting it on you wall.

Custom Engraving

Our framed vinyls make preferred gifts for all sorts of occasions and important events. We helped a newly-wed couple frame the album containing the song from their initially dance, custom engraving their wedding date around the mat to get a genuinely unique memento. Alternatively, we are able to custom engrave text onto a metallic plaque; these custom engraving alternatives paired with our framed vinyl make thoughtful one-of-a-kind gifts for music lovers.

Above are just some examples of various layouts we’ve completed, but we’ve got more up our sleeves. If at any time you have a specific request, please let us know to ensure that we can aid show the music you enjoy! We also specialize in online custom framing of artist and gig posters, supplying museum-quality framing for prints of all sizes, at a fraction of the expense you will encounter at the custom frame shop.