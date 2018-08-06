Color Cosmetics Market to reach a market size of $9.9 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Color Cosmetics Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Mass Products market held the largest share in the Global Color Cosmetics Market by Target Segment in 2017. The Prestige Products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2018 – 2024). The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Color Cosmetics Market by Region in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period.

The Facial Make-up market expected to be the most lucrative segments throughout the forecast period in the Global Color Cosmetics Market by Application. The Nail Products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Estee Lauder Inc., Avon Products, Inc., L’Oreal SA, Revlon, Inc., Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Unilever Group, Ciat London, Shiseido Company, Limited, Kryolan Professional Make-Up, and Coty Inc.

Global Color Cosmetics Market Size and Segmentation

By Target Segment

Prestige Products

Mass Products

By Application

Nail Products

Lip Products

Eye Make-up

Facial Make-up

Hair Color Products

Special Effect Products

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Estee Lauder Inc.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC.

L’Oreal SA

Revlon, Inc.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Unilever

Ciat London

Shiseido Company, Limited

Kryolan Professional Make-Up

Coty Inc.

