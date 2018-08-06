Deck-Rail.Com – Get Modern Deck Railing For Your Home

Deck-Rail.Com provides deck railing with the simple four-step process to the customers. The company is skilled in designing and fabricating. Their five decades of experience has helped in finding the Wedge Lock 3000 railing, which overcomes the problems of cable rails. They focus on customer satisfaction and offer quality services. They use aluminium instead of steel so that it weighs less, does not gets rusted, cost-effective and installing it is simpler.

Why Wedge Lock 3000?

Deck railing came into existence to overcome all the negative aspects of cable rails. A cable rail spoils the view of the railings. The end post in the cable rails has the screws and gives an odd appearance. Cable railings are prone to be rusted and breakage. Therefore, there will be a need for replacement regularly.

Deck rails are better compared to cable rails. Deck rails have an elegant look and there is no need of regular maintenance. They provide improved corners, better end posts, fewer horizontals, which are stronger too, quality clearance holes, and no bowed ends. The deck rails are not sagged or broken over time. Installing the deck rails is an easier one and you can do it by yourself or can approach a carpenter. There is no on-site welding required for this deck rails. Everything will be done in the workplace itself.

There are different varieties of railings available and customers can decide it based on their requirement. Few modern and popular types are guardrails with glass and handrails. There are several other types also available in Deck-Rail. Com.

The company utilizes products for manufacturing the rails, which are environmentally friendly. They use mostly aluminium for posts, caps and for a few other things. Aluminium is a recyclable metal, which also lasts longer. The remaining materials are locally recycled. The stainless products are got from companies, which are a part of the Specialty Steel Industry of North America Association (SSINA).

About Deck-Rail.Com

Deck-Rail.Com has more than 50 years of experience offering pre-engineered railing and custom staircase depending on the customer needs. The products are all made in the United States itself. They have a wide variety of shapes nearly 500 in number for railings, grilles, canopies, trellises, gates and more. To know more visit http://deck-rail.com/

Address:

1483 67th St, Emeryville, CA 94608

(510) 776-6759