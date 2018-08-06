Identity and Access Management Market 2018 Strategy Analysis, Business Overview and

Market Highlights:

In the past few years, the world has seen revolutionary technologies which have changed the whole process of data management. Companies are replacing their current technology infrastructure with new, more efficient products. IAM helps to organize the electronic identities more efficiency and gives the optimum control. Growing size of the organization, product expansion and geographical expansion are some of the key factors for the wide adoption of the IAM.

The global identity & access management market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to high demand for the security services and growing market of automation, which is propelling the identity & access management market growth to the large extent. Another factors which is propelling the demand of identity & access management are high adoption rate by the large enterprises with the increasing need of this systems as well as the new product development by the company are propelling the market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of identity & access management is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2635

Market Key Players

F5 Networks (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services (U.S.),

HP (U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Microsoft Inc. (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

CA Technologies (U.S.),

ForgeRock Inc. (U.S.),

Gemalto (Netherlands),

Centrify (U.S.),

GlobalSign (U.K), Accenture PLC (Republic of Ireland), NTT Communications (Japan), Infosys Ltd (India), HCL Technologies (India), Happiest Minds (India), Capgemini Worldwide (France), Cognizant Technology Solutions (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Identity & Access Management Market.

According to MRFR, The Global Identity & Access Management Market is expected to grow at USD 24 billion by the end of year 2022 with the 16% of compound annual growth rate.

Competitive Analysis and Regional Analysis

The market of identity & access management appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

North America is dominating the global identity & access management market with the largest market share due to the rich presence of manufacturing industry, which is gaining demand in identity & access management market in these region, and is expected to gain growth by 2022. Global identity & access management market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2016 to 2022 due to growing BFSI industry in U.K. The Asia Pacific market for identity & access management market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022) due to strong presence of semiconductor and other manufacturing industry in China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Segmentation

The identity & access management market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises On Cloud (Public, Private, and Hybrid) On Premise.

Segmentation by Organization Size: Comprises SMEs, Large Enterprises.

Segmentation by Verticals: Comprises BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/identity-access-management-market-2635

Intended Audience