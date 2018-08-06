Marina and Port Management Software Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2017 – 2022

The Marina and Port Management Software Market are expected to grow at breakneck pace at rising CAGR in forthcoming period. A marina is a dock or basin that is used to moor boats and small yachts but strictly not a place to dock large boats such as ports and that is where the similarity ends. A marina is not a port that is used to handle large ships only.

Marinas may be too small to handle ships of large nature but at the same time can refer to wharfs and buoys. Marinas may be coastal, inland or within a port complex. The marina may be equipped with refueling, washing and repair facilities in addition to restaurants and boat chandlers. They have facilities to dock boat trailers and ground vehicles. The growth factors for marina and port management software market is due to opening up of China and India waterways and their accession to WTO have been path-breaking in that both the countries constitute nearly 40% of humanity.

The economic growth is on the rise with technological advances, rise of cities in large and rise of consumers and cities in large developing nations. The world’s per capita GDP will rise and maximum rise will take place in medium or low income countries. The regions consuming power will drive demand in shipping market with low and medium income countries defining growth.

Segmentation of marina and port management software market by product includes management n and communication. Segmentation by end/users includes harbors, marinas and ships. By geographical regions, marina and port management software market comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The key industry players in marina and port management software market includes C Security Systems AB, Depagne, FenderCAre, Image Soft, IRM, mga, PAcsoft International, plus Marine and Strom Limited.

