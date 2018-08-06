PocketCon offers a perfect place for content creators like you

Creative content production is booming. There are tons of new entrants both professionals and passionate self-taught creators who flood the market with their arts and illustrations making it harder and harder to stand out.

It is all about reaching the audience

Even the best content may go unseen until it will get to the right audience. The best way to get onto the screens of relevant audiences is to not only be putted in one virtual place with them, but also have an opportunity to engage closely with each other all the time.

PocketCon, created by GaiaOnline team, can become your first of the kind everyday virtual fan convention – a perfect place for digital content creators to reach out to potential followers, fans, and customers.

In a format of a multifunctional mobile app, the platform supports content sharing, fan community building, and decentralized marketplace with a variety of activities including crowdfunding, exhibiting, and donating.

Take back control of your work

When it comes to digital creations, every content producer wants his or her work to be protected from fraud. With PocketCon peer-to-peer decentralized platform based on blockchain technology, it becomes simple and fair. Once uploaded to the platform, the system can track online usage of registered user’s creations and alert them in case of unauthorized usage.

Besides, integrated into platform smart contracts technology ensures that interests and rights of both content creators and content users are always preserved. As a computer code smart contract is written within an agreement of both parties entering into it. So, it does only whatever it’s supposed to do in the way it is programmed reducing the risk of fraud to the lowest levels. It means, if you agreed to sell/buy a piece of art or illustration, then only when fully paid, a smart contract will automatically unlock access to download it.

Express yourself to the full

A digital portfolio is the best way to showcase what you are and make a killer first impression. Building a digital portfolio takes time and effort, and it’s not always clear what to choose. Creating a personal website can be too expensive and time consuming. Registering on popular freelance platforms can result in much fewer consumers than expected due to having a lower rating as a newby in comparison with long-term registered users.

On PocketCon, each designer and artist has a booth showcasing videos, artworks, articles, games and other contents. Besides, creator can engage his or her fans and decorate the booth together to make it special and notable, as well as to interact via public forum, private forum and chat.

Step up your profit

To work for oneself is no walk in the park. Except incredible ongoing work on creatives, it takes many efforts to reach the consumers and promote your business. With tools and communication channels in place, PocketCon enables both matching artists and creators with fans, as well as providing opportunities for crowdfunding and finding commercial agent. It is a perfect place, which represents great sales channel and excellent sales showcase for artists and content creators from all around the world.

