Rapid Plas Offers a Range of Livestock Feeding and Animal Care Products

[06/08/2018, TAMWORTH] Rapid Plas, a specialist in rainwater tanks and livestock watering equipment, offers a comprehensive range of livestock feeding and animal care products. Each product is designed to withstand heavy usage and exposure to outdoor conditions.

Durable Construction Made for Feeding Requirements

Rapid Plas’ selection of livestock feeding and watering products are made of durable poly materials that deliver excellent resistance to corrosion, which allows the feeders and water containers to accommodate different types of feed and fluids.

Each feeder comes with a smartly designed cover that keeps the freshness of food and supplements. The smooth construction of the feeders allows quick and easy cleaning.

Rapid Plas’ product catalogue is suitable for livestock including goats, sheep, calves and pigs. Products include longline feed troughs, covered mineral feeders and skids and molasses drums and storage tanks.

Sturdy Products for Animal Care

Apart from animal feeders and watering, Rapid Plas has a comprehensive range of animal care products for dogs, horses, calves and pigs. The sturdy poly design makes the product ideal for daily use.

One of the company’s leading animal care products is the equine feeder. The equine feeder has a spacious compartment suitable for generous amounts of hay and feed. The equine fence drinker is also a popular product from the animal care catalogue. Its steel parts are galvanised to make the drinker strong and robust.

Other products from Rapid Plas’ animal care line include kennels, cow shelters, step ladders for mounting horses and poly pig flooring.

About Rapid Plas

Established in 1990, Rapid Plas is a trusted supplier and manufacturer of high-quality rainwater tanks and agricultural products in New South Wales and the southeastern area of Queensland. As a family-owned business, Rapid Plas is committed to serving the local community with its dealer network of local businesses.

To learn more about the company and its range of products, visit https://rapidplas.com.au/contact-us/.