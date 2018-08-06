Self-Cleaning Asphalt Market : Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2025

Self-cleaning asphalt is used in surfacing roads that would clean itself and the air around the road. Self-cleaning asphalt is generally used in places that are prone to environmental pollution. Road surface can be infused with asphalt material containing highly effective nanoparticles that can lower the amount of the nitrous oxide level in the air. Nanomaterials such as titanium oxides and zinc oxides are deposited through an aqueous solution over asphalt mixture samples in order to promote the photocatalytic, super hydrophobic, and self-cleaning capabilities. Key characteristics of asphalt materials are of great importance due to their interaction with the vehicle’s tires. With enhanced surface characteristics, road safety and environment, through pollutants degradation such as nitrous oxides, sulphur dioxides, will be improved. Self-cleaning asphalts help avoid slipping problems, facilitate water drainability, and prevent the pore fouling phenomenon.

The global self-cleaning asphalt market is driven by advancements in the modern pavement technologies. New technologies have been introduced for paving highways and bridges. Another significant trend in the self-cleaning asphalt market is the recycling of asphalt materials in highways for resurfacing purposes. Growth in sectors such as transportation and infrastructure is considered the key factor driving the self-cleaning asphalt market. Demand for self-cleaning asphalt is high in developed regions compared to that in developing regions. Rise in trends such as urbanization and infrastructure developments is fuelling the self-cleaning asphalt market.

Based on application, the global self-cleaning asphalt market can be segmented into building & construction, transportation, and industrial. The construction segment primarily includes exterior applications such as road marking and pavement. In addition to construction and maintenance of motorways and truck roads, self-cleaning asphalt is used extensively for rural roads and urban streets, airport runways and taxiways, private roads, parking areas, bridge decks, etc. Based on the self- cleaning material used, the self-cleaning asphalt market can be classified into zinc oxide and titanium oxide materials.

The global self-cleaning asphalt market expanded at a significant pace in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the self-cleaning asphalt market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is one of the key regions of the asphalt market in terms of consumption. Implementation of stringent environmental regulations in Europe is expected to drive the market for self-cleaning asphalt. Usage of advanced technologies in North America is anticipated to propel the market for self-cleaning asphalt in the region. Europe and North America have by far the most extensive networks of paved roads and highways in the world. The paving industry in the U.S largely grew out of small, family-owned businesses in the U.S to be acquired by larger companies operating both in North America and Europe. Presence of emerging economies and rise in urbanization in Asia Pacific are estimated to positively impact the self-cleaning asphalt market in the region. Recent developments in the construction industry in Latin America are likely significantly boost the self-cleaning asphalt market in the region. Growth of self-cleaning asphalt market in the Middle East region are expected to be attractive due to the rising number of construction projects in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32339

High degree of competition exists in the global self-cleaning asphalt market. Key players operating in the global self-cleaning asphalt market include Astec Inc, Wolf Paving, and GE Sealants.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr.Sudip S

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com