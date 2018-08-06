Video Streaming Market 2018 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

Market Scenario:
Video streaming is real time viewing of the content over the internet. In video streaming, the content is sent in continuous stream of data and the user need not download it. The data can be played continuously as it arrives.
There is a rapid growth in cloud based video streaming market which is driving the market growth. The increasing popularity of online video streaming will continue to grow during the forecast period. Owing to this, the use of mobile phones has increased rapidly. This is due to the increasing use of social media platforms and digital mediums for various activities like marketing and branding.
The Video Streaming Market has been segmented on the basis of streaming type, platform, deployment, solution, service, revenue model and vertical. The solution segment is further bifurcated into pay TV, internet protocol television and over the top. Out of these, over the top (OTT) is projected to exhibit highest market growth rate during the forecast period and will dominate the video streaming market share.
Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3150
The global video streaming market is expected to grow at approx. USD 82 Billion by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
Key Players
The prominent players in video streaming market are – Netflix (U.S.), Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Ustream (U.S.), Amazon Web Service, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Apple , Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Hulu (U.S.), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) among others.
Segments:
Video streaming market can be segmented on the basis of following:
By Streaming Type
- Live Video Streaming
- Non Linear Video Streaming
By Platform
- Laptops and Desktops
- Tablets and Smartphones
- Smart TVs
- Gaming Consoles
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
By Solution
- Pay TV
- Internet Protocol Television
- Over The Top (OTT)
By Service
- Training and Support
- Consulting
- Managed Services
By Revenue Model
- Subscription
- Rental
- Advertisement
- Retail
By Vertical
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- IT & Telecommunication
- Retail
- Government
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of video streaming market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in video streaming market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.
Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/video-streaming-market-3150
Intended Audience
- Technology investors
- Research/Consultancy firms
- Video streaming solution providers
- Live streaming providers
- On-demand streaming providers
- Service providers
- Platform vendors
- Third party providers
- Cloud service providers
- Internet service providers
- Application service providers
- Technology providers
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Type
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast
2.4.2 Market Size Estimation
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.5 Market Restraints
4 Executive Summary
- Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6 Video Streaming Market, By Segments
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Statistics
6.2.1 By Streaming Type
Continued…
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1 Research Type
Figure 2 Video Streaming Market, By Streaming Type (%)
Figure 3 Video Streaming Market, By Platform (%)
Figure 4 Video Streaming Market, By Deployment (%)
Figure 5 Video Streaming Market, By Solution (%)
Figure 6 Video Streaming Market, By Service (%)
Figure 7 Video Streaming Market, By Revenue Model (%)
Figure 8 Video Streaming Market, By Vertical (%)
Figure 9 Video Streaming Market, By Regions (%)
Figure 10 North America Video Streaming Market, By Streaming Type (%)
Figure 11 North America Video Streaming Market, By Platform (%)
Figure 12 North America Video Streaming Market, By Deployment (%)
Figure 13 North America Video Streaming Market, By Solution (%)
Figure 14 North America Video Streaming Market, By Service (%)
Figure 15 North America Video Streaming Market, By Revenue Model (%)
Figure 16 North America Video Streaming Market, By Vetical (%)
Continued…
About Us:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Media Contact:
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312