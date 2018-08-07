Dolomite Mining Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017 – 2025

The global dolomite mining market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth during the period from 2017 to 2025 on account of the thriving construction business especially in the emerging economies of Latin America and Asia Pacific. Dolomite is extensively used as a base material for the construction of roads, driving the market. The growing construction of motorcycle speedway in countries such as New Zealand, Australia, and others have also created a heightened demand for dolostone, which in turn is boosting the demand for dolomite mining. Moreover, the growing applications of dolomite in particle detectors, horticulture, iron smelting, and magnesium oxide is fueling the growth of the global dolomite mining market.

Global Dolomite Mining Market: Trends and Opportunities

The applications of dolomite have been increasing and this spells growth for the market. Dolomite is added to the soil because it is a great source of magnesium. It is also used for pH buffering in horticulture applications. Particle researchers make use of dolomite to detect exotic particles which are minute in nature, thus boosting the global dolomite mining market. It is also finding applications in float glass production and this will further the growth of the global dolomite mining market. Dolomite is used as a glazing ingredient in the pottery and ceramic industry.

In addition to all these factors, the increasing profit margins achieved due to logistical efficiency and improvements in mining due to technological advancements are also slated to propel the market towards growth. Some of the challenges faced by the industry are transportation of products, increased time for processing licenses, and the growing environmental concerns over mining. This could possibly result in the adoption of cleaner mining technologies in the near future. All these factors are anticipated to have adverse impact on the growth of the global dolomite mining market. However, with rising infrastructure requirements in developing nations from Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the demand for dolomite is estimated to grow.

Global Dolomite Mining Market: Geographical Analysis

The report studies the global dolomite mining market from a geographical standpoint, taking into consideration regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to show a massive scope in the dolomite mining market on account of its thriving construction industry and growing road constructions in rural areas. China is expected to make the most significant contribution to the Asia Pacific dolomite mining market. Owing to the demand from particle detectors and use as magnesium oxide source, North America is expected to witness moderate growth in the dolomite mining market. Technological advancements in mining and logistic activities are expected to make the U.S, the leading consumer of dolomite. Europe will witness average growth on account of increasing mining activities from Austria, Hungary, Ireland, and Italy. Latin America

Global Dolomite Mining Market: Companies Mentioned

The report profiles key players operating in the global dolomite mining market. They are Infrasors Holding Limited (South Africa), DMITRE (Department of Manufacturing, Innovation, Trade, Resources and energy) (Australia), Arrium mining and materials (Australia) and Inca mining. JFE mineral companies Limited (Philippines), Essel Mining and Industries Limited (India). The report studies the recent developments by each of these players. The key strategies adopted by players are also revealed in the report.

