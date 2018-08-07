Expansion of Aircraft Control Surfaces Market During 2018-2026 to Gain Robust Traction

Market Definition and Introduction

Considering the global importance of air transport in achieving high speed global connectivity and transportation, aircraft control surface products & technology applications have been of prime importance from the multiple perspectives of enhanced air safety, superior features for improved functionality and aircraft manoeuvring. As aircraft travel in multiple directions and climb and descend to change altitudes at a high rate, the provision of superior aircraft control surfaces for aircraft carriers worldwide becomes highly imperative to ensure safer as well as comfortable aircraft control surface system along with enhanced visibility, especially during night, low daylight or poor visibility conditions. The control surfaces on any airplane’s wings and tails allow the pilot to manoeuvre an airplane and most importantly, control its orientation and attitude. These control surfaces apply the same principle as the lift on a wing and create a force on the airplane in a desired direction, due to the air pressure difference.

Given the advancements in aircraft control surfaces technology with the advent of dual purpose flight control surfaces and other technologies, coupled with the standardization procedures followed by various air carriers & international airlines across countries, the demand for superior and advanced aircraft control surface products is expected to witness a high growth rate in the near future. Aircraft control surfaces market growth is also expected to be fuelled by the increasingly stringent regulations being implemented by aviation regulatory bodies worldwide.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of control surface, the global aircraft control surfaces market is segmented as follows:

Primary aircraft control surfaces

Secondary aircraft control surfaces

On the basis of product type, the global aircraft control surfaces market is segmented as follows:

Flaps

Ailerons

Elevators

Rudder

Slats

Spoilers

On the basis of material type, the global aircraft control surfaces market is segmented as follows:

Aluminium

Composites & Alloys

Others (Stainless steel, polymers, etc.)

On the basis of aircraft type, the global aircraft control surfaces market is segmented as follows:

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Very Large Body

Regional Transport

On the basis of application, the global aircraft control surfaces market is segmented as follows:

Commercial

Business

Military

Key Trends and Drivers

These days, manufacturers of aircraft control surfaces systems have been focusing aggressively on innovative product developments to develop and launch new aircraft control surface systems that are easy to handle, light weight and very strong, thereby contributing to considerable aviation fuel savings.

It should be noted that the demand for new aircrafts is being fuelled by the ever rising number of international as well as domestic passengers along with the increasing air cargo transport and the need to replace old aircraft fleet with new aircrafts. This increase in demand for new aircrafts will, in turn, fuel the global demand for aircraft control surfaces systems in future.

With the growth of aviation industry and the lesser travel times to any place on the earth, the world has metaphorically become a smaller place. It has also given growth to the personal horizons, expanding exponentially to the places, cultures, people, or experiences as travellers can get right of entry by just booking the flights. The United Nations World Tourism Organization has proven how much travel for tourism purposes has improved globally; in the 1950’s, the pinnacle 15 country locations absorbed 98% over all global vacationer arrivals; into the 70’s the share used to be 75%, of the recent millennium it run into in conformity with much less than 60% or is certain to peruse further. This surely shows the manifestation of our new travel destinations and many of them are among the rising and developing countries. The above factors will open-endedly drive the global aircraft control surfaces market during the forecast period.

However, the relatively higher price of advanced aircraft control surface systems is proving to be a deterrent for smaller, low-budget air carriers. This particular factor is seen to be hampering the growth rate of the global aircraft control surfaces systems market.

Also, an increasingly stringent aviation regulatory environment is being witnessed across multiple countries which has translated into various aviation regulatory bodies of different countries making it mandatory for all aircraft carriers to install adequate and certified aircraft control surfaces systems. Such developments are expected to significantly drive the growth of the global aircraft control surfaces systems market in the years to come.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global aircraft control surfaces market are as follows:

Spirit AeroSystems

Triumph Group

Woodward, Inc.

Strata Manufacturing PJSC

Sealand Aviation Ltd.

Boeing Aerostructures

Aernnova

BAE Systems

FACC

Liebherr

GKN Aerospace

Unitech Aerospace

Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre (China)

Patria