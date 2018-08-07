Flocculants And Coagulants Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2026

Flocculantss and Coagulantss are developed to facilitate the
separation of suspended particles present in a solution. These particles
are very minute, and the stability of these suspended particles
(colloidal complex) is a result of their size and the charge between
them. Treating a solution to remove suspended particles needs chemical
coagulation or flocculation, depending upon the nature of the colloids
in the solution.
The chemicals for flocculation and coagulation treatments
are vital in effluent water treatment processes such as lime softening,
sludge thickening, solids dewatering, solids removal, and water
clarification.
Flocculantss work by gathering the destabilized particles together
and causing them to agglomerate and drop out of the solution.
Flocculantss are generally classified as cationic Flocculantss and
anionic Flocculantss.
Some of the commonly used Flocculantss for treating water are
activated silica, some colloidal clays (such as as bentonite), and a few
metallic hydroxides with a complex structure (alum, ferric hydroxide,
etc.).
Coagulantss are known to neutralize the electrical charge (negative
charge) on particles, leading to destabilization of the forces that help
in keeping the colloids apart. The Coagulantss for water treatment are
made up of positively charged molecules which, when mixed in the water,
neutralize the solution. Organic Coagulantss, inorganic Coagulantss, or
even a combination of both are widely useful for treating water for
removing suspended solids.
Some of the commonly used Coagulantss in waste water treatment plants
are ferrous sulphate, poly aluminum chloride (PAC), sodium aluminate,
silicon derivatives, lime and synthetic organic polymers.
Flocculants and Coagulants Market: Market Trends
The process of coagulation and flocculation is simple and cost
effective. It efficiently separates many kinds of particles from water.
Rise in demand from end-use applications such as municipal water
treatment, power generation, mine water treatment, chemical processing,
and others is a major driver of the Flocculants and Coagulants market.
Certain disadvantages are also associated with the use of Flocculants
and Coagulants. Some of the disadvantages are requirement of continuous
input of chemicals, time consuming process, and requirement of trained
personnel for operating as well as maintaining the process. At times,
certain toxic compounds can be transferred into a solid state, which can
lead to formation of sludge. These disadvantages can act as restraints
for the Flocculants and Coagulants market, but their impact is
negligible.
Flocculants and Coagulants Market: Region-wise Outlook
The significant amount investment involved in water infrastructure at
domestic levels in developing countries such as China, India, Malaysia,
Vietnam, Indonesia, and a few others strives to improve availability of
hygienic drinking water supplies as well as sanitation facilities. The
essential municipal water treatment processes are desalination, membrane
treatments, sewage treatment, and water processing.