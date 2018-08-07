Intussusception Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Intussusception Market

Market Scenario

Intussusception, also called bowel obstruction, is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by folding of one part of the intestine into another part, which causes a blockage in the intestine. The blockage hamper the excretion process. Intussusception is dominant in children of age 2 months-2 years. However, adults may also be affected by the intussusception. It commonly occurs where the small and large intestines meet. Additionally, it can occurs due to various causes such as tumors, inflammation, Meckel’s diverticulum, duplication, appendix, hyperplasia of Peyer’s patches, intestinal surgery, polyps, tumors, inflammation, etc.

It block the blood supply to intestine and causes tissue death. Tissue death can lead to infection, internal bleeding, tearing, damage to the intestines, and peritonitis. The primary symptoms of intussusception include acute abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, lethargy, blood or mucus in the stools, constipation, etc. The risk factors for intussusception are age, sex, abnormal intestinal formation at birth, a family history, etc.

According to the National health statistics, intussusception affects about 1 in every 1,900 children in the US. Its incidence is more common in children between one to five months, peaking at four to nine months of age, and then gradually declines at around 18 months. Intussusception affects boys and girls, with a ratio of approximately 3:1.

The developments in the surgery segment, such as minimal invasive laparoscopy surgery, is driving the global intussusception market. The drug segment is, however, suffering from market fragmentation, which has put pressure on the price margins. The loss of patents and the rise of counterfeited drugs has also restricted the market growth. The other market constrains are high cost of surgery and complications of the surgery. Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to minimal invasive surgical procedures.

The global intussusception market is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4.4 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Study objectives of Global Intussusception Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the Global intussusception market structure with historical and forecast revenue for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the intussusception market

To provide insights about the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that affecting the growth of the intussusception market

To provide analysis of the market with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide detail analysis of the market that segmented on the basis of type, by diagnosis, by treatment, and its sub-segments.

To provide detail analysis of global intussusception market mainly based on value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces, Price analysis, and Supply Chain analysis etc.

To provide detail country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global intussusception Market

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the intussusception market

Segments

The global intussusception market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on the type, the market has been segmented as Ileoileal, Ileocolic, Ileo-ileo-colic, and others.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as barium enema, ultrasound, X-ray, computerized tomography (CT), and others.

Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as surgery, drugs, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

Table Of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

Key Players in the Global Intussusception Market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC. , Novartis AG, Bayer AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others.

