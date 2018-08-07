Latest Research on Global Dried Processed Food Market Forecast 2024

We have produced a new premium report Dried Processed Food Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Dried Processed Food. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Dried Processed Food Market by types (dried pasta and noodles, dried soup, dried ready meals, dessert mixes and others), drying technology (freeze dried, spray dried, sun-dried, hot air dried, vaccum dried and others),distribution channels (convenience stores, cash and carry stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others. ) through main geographies in the Global Dried Processed Food Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Dried Processed Food Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Dried Processed Food Market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., B&G Foods, Campbell, General Mills Inc., Hagoromo Foods Corp, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Jinmailang Food Co. Ltd, Kraft Foods Inc., Nestlé and Unilever Ltd. According to report the global dried processed food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Dried processed food products such as pasta and noodles are considered staple across various countries around the world. Countries such as the U.S., China, India and the U.K. are among the most preferred markets for dried processed food products owing to substantial demand for these products. Busy lifestyles, increased work pressure and increasing preference for leisure have promoted the growth in the dried processed food market. Moreover, the high nutritional contents of the dried processed food products has attracted the attention of several health conscious consumers worldwide. Furthermore, increasing preference for gluten free foods owing to health concerns is likely to drive the market for dried processed food market worldwide. Furthermore, increasing numbers of working women is likely to further escalate demand for dried processed food products such as dried pasta and noodles, soup and deserts among others.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest market size followed by Europe. In 2017, North America accounted for 33% market share while Europe accounted for 28% of the revenues in the global dried processed food market. Further, owing to rapid lifestyle changes in its prime markets such as India and China, the Asia-Pacific dried processed food market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global dried processed food market covers segments such as, product types, drying technology and distribution channels. On the basis of product types the global dried processed food market is categorized into dried pasta and noodles, dried soup, dried ready meals, dessert mixes and others. On the basis of drying technology the global dried processed food market is categorized into freeze dried, spray dried, sun-dried, hot air dried, vaccum dried and others. On the basis of distribution channels the global dried processed food market is categorized into convenience stores, cash and carry stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dried processed food market such as, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., B&G Foods, Campbell, General Mills Inc., Hagoromo Foods Corp, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Jinmailang Food Co. Ltd, Kraft Foods Inc., Nestlé and Unilever Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global dried processed food market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of dried processed food market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the dried processed food market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the dried processed food market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

