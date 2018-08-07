Off-the-road tires Market 2018 Industry Research Report

Off The Road Tire Market – Forecast To 2023”, is latest Global Off-the-road tire Market Trends, Size, Share, Sales and Regional And Industry Analysis Report, include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Off-the-road tire Market research report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and key player’s outlook.

Global Off-the-road tire Market is growing at growth rate of 6% during forecast period of four years from 2018. Off-the-road tire Market is segmented by Construction Type (Bias, Belted bias and Radial), by Vehicle type (Mining, Agriculture Vehicles, Construction and Industrial Equipment and Others), by distribution channel (OEM and Aftermarket) And Region in this report.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5029

Competitive Landscape

The global Off-the-road tire Market is highly competitive. The market players are leveraging various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and investments to stay ahead of the competition in the global Off-the-road tire Market. The market participants are trying to come up with advancements in the Off-the-road tire.

Off-the-road tire Market Key Players Analyzed in Report:

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) (India), Apollo Tyres (India), Bridgestone (Japan), Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (Taiwan), Continental AG (Germany), and more.

Market Scenario:

Off-the-Road (OTR) tires are usually used in heavy-duty vehicles such as construction, agricultural, logistics, and mining industry and offer traction on unpaved surfaces like gravel, mud, sand or loose dirt. These tires are specially built to roll through tough roads and carry a considerable amount of load. OTR tires differ in composition and size depending on the requirement of the job site environment. They are designed for large construction vehicles that include haul trucks, wheel loaders, backhoes, graders, and trenchers. According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global OTR tire market is expected to grow at 6 % CAGR.

There has been a notable growth of the construction industry in developing countries that have increased the demand for material handling and construction equipment. This is likely to drive the growth of OTR tires market globally. Further, national governments and several regional organizations are focusing on magnifying the benefits from the mining sector, which is resulting in increased mining activities globally. The growth of construction and mining industry across the globe is a prime factor driving the demand for OTR tires.

Moreover, the growth of the market is driven by the increased use of telescopic handlers, tractors, wheel loaders, cranes, and special purpose vehicles. The use of technology for achieving increased longevity with heat resistance and reduced rolling resistance are sure to generate opportunities for the manufacturers globally. Also, use of heavy equipment and machinery in mining, industrial and agricultural sectors increases the use of mining, agricultural and mining tires. Increased mechanization and automation in developing countries along with improvement in infrastructure in off-road vehicles is sure to drive the market during the forecasted period.

Meanwhile, the market also experienced a drawback due to challenges in the coal mining segment. With the increasing cost of coal mining due to various government regulations, the growth of off-the-road tires can be affected. Also, the decline in crude oil prices has led to weak mining activities and weak construction, which is restricting the market growth.

Segmentation:

Globally, the off-the-road tire market can be segmented on the basis of construction type, vehicle type, distribution channel and by regions.

On the basis of construction type, the market can be segmented into bias, belted bias and radial. Among these, the bias segment is expected to hold the largest market share. Bias tires are constructed using cross ply and the cords stretch from bead to bead. Bias tires are preferred over radial tires as it facilitates the entire tire to flex. The flexibility offers a smooth and comfortable ride on rough and uneven terrains. However, these tires have less traction and less control at higher speed.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into mining, agriculture vehicles, construction and industrial equipment and others. The commercial vehicles are expected to witness a prominent growth during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for OTR tires in vehicles used for tractor applications and off-road construction.

Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is anticipated to expand at a fast pace since these tires are used in bad weather conditions and do not require frequent replacement. OTR tires require to be replaced only when they are damaged or worn out after prolonged use. The market can also be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific out of all regions is expected to dominate the global market. In this region, China is the leading manufacturer and has the maximum number of sales, thereby driving the market growth globally. Countries like Malaysia, Japan, India, and Thailand are experiencing a boom in the sales. The growth in the construction and agricultural industry in this region is expected to contribute growth in the off-the-road tire market globally.

The report for Global Off-the-road tire Market of Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance.

Industry Updates:

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) is boosting up its production capabilities of off-the-road tire plants in India to achieve a 10 % share in the global market by the end of 2025.

Bridgestone has recently announced that three of the company’s brand tire lines have been mentioned as original equipment on the all-new BMW X3. The company is also supplying a range of tires in 14 sizes in its Dueler H/P Sport AS, Blizzak and Alenza 001.

Browse more details on “Off-the-road tire Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/off-the-road-tire-market-5029

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com