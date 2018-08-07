Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry-Application, Suppliers, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2018-2025

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry are used in a variety of bonding applications. Polyamide hot melts have a wide range of adhesive properties, they exhibit excellent adhesion to a wide variety of materials, and bond well to porous substrates. Polyamide hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of critical applications.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/594195 .

This report focuses on the Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global sales of polyamide hot melt adhesives are from 77 KMT in 2013 to 93 K MT in 2017. In 2016, the global polyamide hot melt adhesives sales market was led by Europe, USA, and the major manufacturers? activities of polyamide hot melt adhesives are Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik Inc, 3M Company, etc. XinXin-Adhesive Industries is the China sales leader, holding 1% sales share in 2017.

Complete report on Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market report spread across 132 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/594195 .

Polyamide Hot melt adhesives downstream are wide, and the major fields are shoes & textile, Automotive, woodworking, etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Polyamide hot melt adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

The worldwide market for Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2023, from 430 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Jowat, Evonik, Huntsman, Schaetti, Bhnen, Sipol, TEX YEAR, XinXin-Adhesive, Shanghai Tianyang and Huate Bonding Material

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Granules

Powder

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Woodworking

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

Order a Copy of Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/594195 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives, with sales, revenue, and price of Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: info@orianresearch.com

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/13281002/