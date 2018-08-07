Sponsored byLeading Brands in the Appliance Industry, NASC 2018will be a Success

Las Vegas, NV – The Professional Service Association has announced the details about the NASC 2018 and service technicians and appliance retailers across the nation are geared up and ready. Many of the biggest and best known manufacturers will be present to show off their latest innovation in appliance repair training and technology, sure to provide insight to appliance dealers and benefit service technicians too.

Members of the PSA are known to be the best service technicians in their field because they get the best appliance service trainingfrom the manufacturer. Today’s home appliances can be intricate and complicated so if they should break down, it takes a great deal of knowledge and expertise in order to properly service them.

Service technicians across the nation understand the importance of attending appliance service conventions where they learn the latest techniques in appliance repair to enable them togive their customers the very best and most reliable service.

With 4 full days of training, service technicians will have the opportunity to attend sessions in appliance repair training and troubleshooting, electrical & schematic training, basic & advanced refrigeration, electronic devices in appliances, appliance manufacturing, technical training, business management training, certification of technical skills, certification of management skills, certified service center preparation, office systems training, appliance school instructors meeting, new products & tools for the appliance industry, national and international brands training and the opportunity to become a Certified Service Center.

With so many great benefits offered by the appliance service training convention, people in this industry know they cannot afford to miss out! Visit http://psaworld.com to learn more.

The Professional Service Association was developed to help appliance service technicians keep up to date on state-of-the-art technology. The PSA Library grants members of the appliance service association with the most current high-tech relevant information on lots of sought-after styles, covering fault codes, wiring diagrams and service information in relation to various make and model numbers. They also furnish training textbooks on regular service for instance, refrigeration principles and other advances to help keep repair professionals sharp.

