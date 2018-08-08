Carbonated Beverages Market Size | Industry Report, 2023

Carbonated beverages sector is one of the seasoned industries in the worldwide beverages market. In the recent past, the industry has experienced major variations regarding product advances and offerings. To face the increasing market challenges, companies are fetching new flavors keeping in mind the health and wellness apprehensions of consumers. While the industry contains low margins as compared to other processed foods, market leader Coca-Cola upholds product sustainability approach for continued brand dependability.

The Global Carbonated Beverages Market is driven by the changing food habits coupled with an increasing population of the younger populace in developing countries, coupled with the rising demand for processed food products. Consumer health awareness and increased government scrutiny are the major constraints faced by the market.

The Global Carbonated Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Flavour and Distribution Channels. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard drinks, diet drinks, fruit-flavored carbonates and other drinks. On the basis of flavor, the market is categorized into Cola, Lime, Orange, and Others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is distributed among hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers, convenience stores and others.

The Global Carbonated Beverages Market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. In 2015, Europe led the global Carbonated Beverages market in terms of market share. The market share in North America has dwindled owing to the rising incidence of obesity in the region coupled with increasing consumer health awareness. The market for these Carbonated Beverages in Asia-Pacific area is amplifying because of more of consumption. The Asia-Pacific and other rising nations are foreseen to develop at a quick pace in the Carbonated Beverages market in the following years when compared with the seasoned markets of developed regions.

The major players operating in the Global Carbonated Beverages Market include Britvic PLC, Cott Corporation, PepsiCo, Parle Agro and the Coca-Cola Company.

