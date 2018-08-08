Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Power Reserve Radio Controlled AT8156-87A Men’s Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Power Reserve Radio Controlled AT8156-87A, is a men’s wrist watch which is chunky, and with a bold and icy look with its all white band and dial and matte gold markers. The case is neat sapphire that is actually scratch proof that is virtual. The material is titanium and Duratek titanium which is a revolutionary technique of combining of steel and titanium to make it hard, durable and scratch proof. Both the band and the case is also made with super titanium which is stronger than steel.

The solar powered technology with a chronograph dial with caliber H800 is the brands own innovation. Along with this the watch promises a 180 days power reserve. The watch is super powered by a multiband radio signal receivers currently available in China, Germany, Japan and USA, which automatically adjusts the time and movements according to its time zone on regular intervals.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Power Reserve Radio Controlled AT8156-87A is chunky, sporty looking wrist watch with white tones and the bezel being matte and polished gold. This gives a rich look with a robust attitude. An attitude to fight any situation, it has truly all the technicalities, caliber and complexities which can take on any condition. An out an out technically sound watch and a true competitor to the automatic Swiss watches, Citizen has been successful in bringing out a great creation. Besides the regular technicalities it has a 24 hour display, a perpetual calendar and indicators showing power reserve, need for recharge and over charging. Luminous markers are obvious in such a kind of watch.

Citizen Aviator Eco-Drive Chronograph Mens Watch, with looks to kill with a fighter attitude is a sporty watch and can be worn with glory for any adventurous pursuit. Nonetheless, it can also be worn as formal accessory with formal attires provided you match the color white well with beige suits or pastel shaded suits. A watch to be desired owned and pass on to the next generation with all updated requirements. The wristwatches’ accuracy is unrivalled. Moreover, at the same time, the watches are uncompromisingly sustainable. The Eco-Drive technology converts any kind of light, whether natural or artificial, directly into energy for the watches. Fully charged, Eco-Drive radio-controlled watches reach a running time of several months or even years – even in total darkness. Maximum efficiency. No battery changes anymore. Ultimate comfort for you.

Bottom line: The wrist watch by Citizen Mens Watches are a must have if you are a watch geek and tech freak. This watch will definitely surprise you with the signature eco-drive technology along with radio-controlled features that can be activated according to your wish and a power reserve. You name it and get it all in this watch. A blast of new technologies and movements that any present day watch geek will want to have.