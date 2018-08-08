Multiple applications of empty capsules help market growth in Europe

Empty capsules provide users with a scope to combine various ingredients and select specifications of capsules. They make users fill bulking agents, fillers, colorants on their own in a capsule. It is a less expensive, safer, and organic answer compared to readymade capsules. Empty capsules eliminate the need to travel to a pharmacy for tablets with necessary supplements. Capsules filled with vegetables, herbs, and spices is an alternate for healthy food.

The Europe Empty Capsules Market was priced at $284.97 million in 2016 and is calculated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, to achieve $388.60 million by 2021. Europe Empty Capsules market is driven by growing applications in the pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals corporations.

Increasing applications of empty capsules among the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, growing consumer preference towards capsule-based formulations, and latest innovative technologies propel the market growth forward.

Nutraceuticals became trendy across a variety of regions in Europe as a result of their convenience in complementing an everyday diet and facilitate the individual maintain optimum health. Excluding nutraceuticals, the branching out of the prescription drugs business into the cosmeceuticals sector, in addition, has important potential for the empty capsules market. The increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles by urban customers across the world, considerably in developed regions, has led to growing demand for nutraceuticals.

The expansion of the nutraceuticals business has provided a push to the Europe empty capsules market. The Europe regional market is anticipated to witness a high rate of growth throughout the forecast time period, as a result of the flourishing healthcare market and growing pharmaceutical trade within the region.

Based on geography, Europe empty capsules market is analyzed under various regions namely the U.K., Germany, France, Spain and Italy. Europe is the second largest marketplace for Empty capsules in terms of market share. It is foreseen to compete for the first position in the forecast period of time.

The major market contributors to the market revenue include Roxlor, LLC, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., Bright Pharmacaps Inc., Capscanada Corporation, Capsugel, Acg Worldwide, Suheung Co Ltd., Medi-Caps Ltd., Qualicaps, and Sunil Healthcare Limited.

