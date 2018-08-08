Sexual Wellness Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Sexual Wellness Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Sexual Wellness Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Sexual Wellness.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Sexual Wellness Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Sexual Wellness Market are Reckitt Benckiser, Ansell, Church & Dwight, Bodywise, BMS Factory, Doc Johnson, Convex Latex, Beijing Aimer and Others.” According to report the global ophthalmology devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The product for sexual wellness includes condoms, sexual lubricants, exotic lingerie and others. The growing incidence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and HIV infection worldwide is likely to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, initiatives taken by the government and NGO’s to promote the use of contraceptives is expected to give significant market growth. Additionally, rising lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community due to the increasing number of people are declaring their sexual orientation is also of the factor boosting the growth of sexual wellness market. Growing concern of personal hygiene is also one of the factors driving the market. Ease of use of online shopping and e-commerce has further facilitated the sales as it provides products discreetly. With the growing interest for innovative sexual wellness products among the youth and their easy availability and purchase through online store will drive the growth of the market in the coming years.In 2017, Ansell launched SKYN condoms worldwide.

Segment Covered

The report on global sexual wellness market covers segments such as, product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global sexual wellness market is categorized into condoms, sexual lubricants, sex toys, exotic lingerie and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global sexual wellness market is categorized into specialty stores, drug stores, supermarkets and hyper markets, online stores and grocery stores.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sexual wellness market such as, Calvin Klein, Reckitt Benckiser, Ansell, Church & Dwight, Bodywise, BMS Factory, Doc Johnson, Convex Latex, Beijing Aimer and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global sexual wellness market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of sexual wellness market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the sexual wellness market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the sexual wellness market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

