Should farmers return to dry-land farming?

While the official onset date for monsoon’s arrival in India is June 1, several states across the Indo-Gangetic plain are facing rain deficit. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana are the worst affected, with threats of drought looming over. The north-eastern region and parts of Andhra Pradesh have also received poor rainfall this year.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon will take an early exit from India this year. With no hope of late showers, farmers of these major food-producing states look to an uncertain future. While the hike in MSP will partially benefit them, the profits will still be below the expectations.

In the recent years, India has suffered drought-like situations quite a few times. Since the country is still an agrarian society, a large part of the population still relies on agriculture and allied sector for earning the livelihood. With an erratic monsoon behavior caused by climate change, many farmers are now considering switching from irrigated farming to dry-land farming. In dry-land farming, crops are cultivated under natural rainfall with no additional requirement of irrigation. In dry-land areas where the annual rainfall is 750mm or less, dry-land farming was a staple of agriculture prior to the invention of dams and aquifer pumping.

While dry-land farming is not designed to withstand the severe droughts, it is standard practice undertaken by farmers of the states located in the low rainfall zone. Instead of using irrigation or rainfall during the monsoon, they tap the moisture stored in the soil to grow crops. As per the latest statistics, mostly smallholder and marginal farmers are involved in dry-land farming as the cost of production is significantly less compared to other modes of farming. The major dry-land farming crops are millets like jowar, bajra and ragi. Pulses such as gram, lentil, and pigeon pea are also cultivated in dry-land areas. Besides, more than 50 percent of cotton in India is produced through dry-land farming.

Post the hike in MSP, the prospect of dry-land farming looks quite promising. For bajra, tur, urad, and cotton, the increase in the minimum support price is 97 percent, 65 percent, 63 percent and 59 percent, respectively, over cost. Needless to say, it’s the best time for farmers to consider taking up dry-land farming. More importantly, at a time of changing waterfall patterns and growing population, dry-land farming will play a significant role for food security in the coming years.

However, the success of dryland farming depends on a lot of factors. For example, the crops grown through dry-land farming should be tolerant of droughts. Not only edible crops, non-food plants can also be grown through dry-land farming. Especially, plants that grow naturally, untended, are best suited for drylands. Apart from that, soil feasibility, the topography of the land, the climate; all these factors play a vital role in determining the success of dry-land cultivation. One of the main challenges of dry-land farming is locking the moisture into the soil. For dry-land farming, the soil should ideally be deep, ranging from 10 feet to 3 meters, to ensure smooth capillary movement of water. While the minimum feasible soil depth is 18 inches, higher soil depth equals to better water storage capability and drought resistance ability.

In the 1960s, when the green revolution took place, the government made a lot of investments in research and development for irrigated cultivation. However, Indian agricultural system continues to rely heavily on monsoon and over-exploitation of the groundwater calls for the need of dry-land farming.

States including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra fall in the arid and semi-arid zone. Hence, a significant portion of India’s land is not suitable for wet-land farming. Without the presence of dry-land cultivation, acres and acres of land would be left barren and people residing in these regions would have to depend solely on external sources.

Adaptation of advanced technology, tools, and equipment can turn dry-land farming into a lucrative venture for small-holder and marginal farmers. With the government coming up with new initiatives, there is a tremendous scope for dry-land farmers in India.

