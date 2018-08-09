Global Conjugate Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

“Increasing regulatory approvals of conjugate vaccines is driving the growth of conjugate vaccine market.”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the global conjugate vaccine market. According to the OMR analysis, the global conjugate vaccine market is growing at a significant CAGR during 2018-2023. The global conjugate vaccine market has witnessed a significant growth due to government initiatives towards development and awareness of conjugate vaccines and longer immunity and better safety of conjugate vaccines. The global conjugate vaccine market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease, patient type, pathogen and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, pipeline analysis, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases caused by microorganisms such as Neisseria meningitides is the major motivator for the market. Complex manufacturing process of conjugate vaccines is one of the major restraints that have been hindering the market growth. Additionally, low accessibility to these vaccines in remote areas affects the market growth in various countries. However, promising pipeline products in the upcoming years as well as rising awareness due to regular vaccination campaigns is expected to drive the future market growth. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing process which would make the production simpler and cost effective will motivate the market in the upcoming years.

On the basis of the geography, conjugate vaccines market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America has been predicted to dominate the global conjugate vaccines market to due to rise in demand for meningococcal vaccines, pneumococcal, and other conjugate vaccines. Additionally, high healthcare spending as well as availability of reimbursement policies in the region makes it a dominant region for the growth of the market. APAC will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. APAC is expected to show significant growth due to rising geriatric population and increasing incidence and prevalence rate of infectious diseases. Furthermore, rising awareness and government initiatives towards these vaccines distribution has been driving the market growth in this region.

