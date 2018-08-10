Foot and Ankle Devices Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Foot and Ankle Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Foot and Ankle Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Foot and Ankle Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. According to report the global foot and ankle devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Foot and ankle devices are used to provide or restore stability by placing them within the body’s skeleton. These help in correcting the problems associated with the bone and joints such as injuries or deformities. These are boon for those people, who want to perform better in their life and transcend the limitation of the physical problem of their bodies.

Factors such as growing elderly population, higher incidences of osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and musculoskeletal disorders are helping to grow the market rapidely. Additionally, higher incidence of sports injuries, technological innovations in foot and ankle device market, rising old age population and increased prevalence of obesity are contributing the growth of this market. Some of the long term safety concerns associated with the use of metal implants, are likely to restrict the market growth. But, technological advancements such as bio-absorbable implants coupled with increase in the success rate of these implants and fixators in the emerging market, would serve as an opportunity for this market.

Geographically, North America is the dominant player in this market. North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are the largest markets for the foot and ankle devices. This is because of greater financial standing of patients, higher acceptance rate for advanced technologies, and significantly large number of sports injuries, well-established health care facilities, easy access to healthcare facilities, and high levels of awareness about foot and ankle disorder in this region are estimated to drive the foot and ankle device market in this region. Asia-Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, due growing elderly population which is susceptible to osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, injuries and obesity, which is likely to contribute to the growth of this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global foot and ankle devices market covers segments such as, cause of injury, application and product. On the basis of cause of injury the global foot and ankle devices market is categorized into trauma, diabetes, neurological disorders and others. On the basis of application the global foot and ankle devices market is categorized into hammertoe, trauma, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological disorders, bunions and osteoporosis. On the basis of product the global foot and ankle devices market is categorized into bracing and support, joint implants, soft tissue orthopedic devices, orthopedic fixation and prosthetics.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global foot and ankle devices market such as, Stryker Corporation , Arthrex, Inc. , Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. , Smith & Nephew PLC. , Wright Medical Technology, Inc. , Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation , Tornier N.V. , Ossur , Acumed, LLC and Extremity Medical, LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global foot and ankle devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of foot and ankle devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the foot and ankle devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the foot and ankle devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

