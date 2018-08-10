Lifestyle choices can have a huge impact on fertility in both men and women

New Delhi, 10 August 2018: According to recent estimates, 10% to 15% of married couples in India face infertility issues. Infertility is neither an urban phenomenon nor confined only to women. However, studies have shown that in nearly 30% of all infertility cases, the cause can be attributed to a problem in the man. Infertility evaluation should be undertaken for couples who have been unable to conceive even after 12 months of unprotected and frequent intercourse.

Infertility is broadly used to denote a range of conditions, which affect both men and women. It is important to understand that it is not just a woman’s problem and raise awareness about male infertility and the causative factors as well.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Infertility is classically defined as the failure of a couple to conceive after 12 months of frequent intercourse without use of contraception in women under age 35, and after six months in women over age 35. Fecundability is the probability of achieving a pregnancy in one menstrual cycle. About 80% to 90% of couples conceive within 12 months of attempting pregnancy. However, fecundability progressively decreases over time. The components of a basic infertility evaluation include history and physical examination, semen analysis, menstrual history, laboratory tests, and assessment of the fallopian tubes and uterus using hysterosalpingography, hysteroscopy, ultrasonography, and/or laparoscopy.”

Several factors are responsible for the concerning rate of infertility among the young couples in India. Some of these include lifestyle choices such as consumption of tobacco, alcohol, or the problem of sexually transmitted diseases.

Adding further, Dr Kaberi Banerjee, Medical Director, Advanced Fertility and Gynecology Centre, said, “Thanks to technological advancements, it is now possible for couples with infertility issues to also have children. Therapeutic interventions for treatment of male and female infertility may involve drug therapy, surgery, and/or procedures such as intrauterine insemination or in vitro fertilization.”

A special workshop on infertility and related topics will be organized at the forthcoming MTNL Perfect Health Mela to be held from 24th to 28th October 2018 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. It will also focus on surrogacy, IVF, and PCPNDT laws.

Some tips from HCFI

• Healthy food nourishes the body and allows it to be at its best in many situations, including sex.

• Smoking reduces your vitality. Tobacco also leads to constriction of blood vessels including in the genitals. In men, this reduction in the blood flow can lead to difficulty in having or maintaining an erection. In women, it can cause lubrication reduction.

• Overweight or obese people are at a greater risk of hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and diabetes, medical conditions that may be detrimental to a good sexual health.

• Consuming large quantities of alcohol can have a negative impact on men and women’s sexual capacities.

• Feel comfortable with your partner and talk to them about anything that may be worrying you.

• Safety is always first. Using a condom reduces the risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

