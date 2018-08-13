Animal Genetics Market Opportunity Assessment 2018–2023

Market Data Forecast has announced the addition of the “Animal Genetics Market By Animal Genetic Product (Live Animals And Genetic Material), By Testing Service (DNA Typing, Genetic Trait Tests, Genetic Disease Tests And Others) And By Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2017–2023)” report to their offering.

The Global Animal Genetics Market was worth USD 4.32 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 8.4%, to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2023.

Animal genetics deals with the study of the traits inherited in animals both domestic and wild. It deals with a variety of topics like animal breeding, genetic testing, and genetic variability. Animal genetics applications include DNA Typing, Genetic disease testing, and genetic trait testing.

Animal Genetics Market: Drivers and Challenges

The primary growth factors of the animal genetics market are the rising demand for animal proteins, increasing city-based population, growing awareness towards animal genetics, and growing investments towards research activities.

The major challenges of the market would be lack of trained professionals, high costs, and strict regulations by the government regarding animal genetic engineering.

Some of the significant players of the Animal Genetics market include Genus Plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, Alta Genetics, CRV Holding B.V., Neogen Corporation, VetGen, Animal Genetics Inc., and Zoetis.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the market is categorised into North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, Europe commanded the major market share in 2016 followed by North America. Also, Growing population and increasing urbanisation are expected to drive Asia-Pacific Animal Genetics Market with a high CAGR.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

