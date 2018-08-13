Create high-resolution audio devices using Microchip’s new Bluetooth® audio SoC with Sony’s LDAC™ Technology

Bluetooth 5.0-compliant SoC enables immersive audio sound in Audeze’s

award-winning, high-end Mobius gaming headphones

13 August 2018, New Delhi, [NASDAQ: MCHP] — With mainstream consumer demand for high-quality audio experiences growing, consumers expect Bluetooth audio devices to create an immersive and uninterrupted listening experience. However, Bluetooth audio designs are often limited by the bit depth and frequency rate of existing codecs, which are the communication and compression technology used to send audio over the air. Now designers of audio systems have a fully-certified, Bluetooth 5-compliant System-on-Chip (SoC) with Sony’s LDAC audio codec technology* in the IS2064GM-0L3 from Microchip Technology Inc. The SoC allows manufacturers to develop a new generation of audio devices with an advanced codec, extending high-resolution audio beyond audiophiles and into mass market Bluetooth wireless products. Upscale headphone manufacturer, Audeze, has implemented the SoC into their high-end Mobius gaming headphone. For more information on the SoC visit: http://www.microchip.com/IS2064.

The Audeze Mobius headphone utilises Microchip’s IS2064GM-0L3 SoC for the Bluetooth wireless connection supporting LDAC and other audio codec interfaces. Sony’s LDAC is considered the highest-quality audio codec available. It transmits up to 990 kbps data throughput, which is three times higher than the standard Bluetooth Sub-band Codec (SBC), and maintains frequency and bit depth of up to 96 kHz/24-bit. The high compression and reproduction efficiency enables high-resolution audio listening experiences for Bluetooth audio devices.

“Our new Mobius headphone features many groundbreaking technologies. To ensure high-quality Bluetooth audio we implemented Microchip’s IS2064GM-0L3 SoC in our headphones,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze. “Thanks to the outstanding support from Microchip, we were able to incorporate the LDAC codec quickly and easily into our products.”

The IS2064GM-0L3 SoC not only makes the LDAC codec available to the broader market of audio product vendors, it also allows customers to utilise Microchip’s outstanding global technical support and comprehensive development environment to assist customers with implementation and getting to market faster. The LDAC codec is also integrated into the Android 8.0 Oreo™ operating system Bluetooth stack, making the LDAC technology more widely available on the transmit side.

“Microchip enables OEMs to address consumers’ increasing demand for high-quality audio with the convenience and ubiquity of Bluetooth wireless,” said Steve Caldwell, vice president of Microchip’s wireless solutions group. “OEMs can focus on their audio product and sound quality and know that, because of Microchip, the Bluetooth wireless integration will be seamless.”

Development Tools

The IS2064GM-0L3 is available to customers upon request after approval. Development boards are also available.

Availability

The IS2064GM-0L3 comes in an 8 x 8 mm LGA package and is available for volume production in 10,000-unit quantities. Please contact Sony for additional licensing requirements when using LDAC technology: www.sony.net/Products/LDAC/index.html

For additional information, contact any Microchip sales representative, visit Microchip's website or send an email to BTAudio@microchip.com.

