Dental Practice Management Software Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Dental Practice Management Software Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Dental Practice Management Software Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Dental Practice Management Software.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Dental Practice Management Software Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market are ACE Dental Software, Carestream Dental, Curve Dental, Inc., DentiMax, LLC, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc, Practice Web, Inc. and NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC. According to report the global dental practice management software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A dental practice management software helps dental practice manager to smoothly manage the day to day activities like scheduling appointments, entering employee information, managing billing & insurance information, meanwhile dental hygienists and dentist can enter their clinical work performed for that day. Some of the features that are essential for daily management and record of clinical activities include appointment scheduling payment entry, managing claims, patient remainders, referral tracking and printing statements. The state-of-the-art software solutions also enable dentists to streamline their workflow and maximize the chair time utilization leading to improved profit margins. Thus, the emergence of medical practice management software solutions has completely transformed the dentistry sector.

Applications provided by the software, increases the productivity and efficiency of dentists. In addition features such as appointment scheduling, reminder service, tooth charting, payment, electronic health records, and more is driving the demand of dental practice management software. Furthermore, rising aging population and increase in oral healthcare expenditure to augment the market growth. However, high initial set up cost is possible restraint of the market. Technological advancement in dentistry, expected increase in oral health insurance coverage and government initiatives could drive the industry during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The market in this region is primarily driven on account of rapidly increasing old population, adoption of digital platforms in dental healthcare management and increasing adoption of group dental practices. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

The report on global dental practice management software market covers segments such as, deployment and application. On the basis of deployment the global dental practice management software market is categorized into on-premise, web-based and cloud-based. On the basis of application the global dental practice management software market is categorized into patient management & billing, insurance and claim tools and clinical applications.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dental practice management software market such as, ACE Dental Software, Carestream Dental, Curve Dental, Inc., DentiMax, LLC, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc, Practice Web, Inc. and NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global dental practice management software market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of dental practice management software market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the dental practice management software market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the dental practice management software market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

