Mobile Front Hauls (MFH) Market 2018 Global Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Mobile Front Hauls (MFH) Market Scenario:

The global mobile front haul market is projected to grow at a steady rate and capture a moderate CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2022, reveals a research report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Colossal amounts of mobile data generated per day lead to mobile traffic load and mobile front haul is an emerging mobile architecture which addresses the growing challenge of transportation of mobile loads.

The Mobile Front Haul Market has gained immense popularity in recent years, and the growth in the market can be attributed to the deployment of 4G and 5G mobile networks. High-end 4G and 5G networks require broader bandwidth which necessitates front haul requirements to deliver high-speed internet. Switching from traditional technologies to mobile front haul technology offers the benefit of reduced deployment and maintenance cost which is a key driver of the market. Mobile front haul provides further advantages of simplification of mobile management and better-optimized backhauls.

Additionally, the growing use of smartphones and benefits of low-cost power consumption offered by mobile front haul boosts the market growth. Capital expenditure by service providers on mobile front haul technologies to reduce the burden on existing radio base stations have also resulted in the increase of mobile front haul market. Rising R&D activities to develop the front haul architecture system and rising government funding and support across the globe augment the market growth. Mobile front-haul network protocols are subject to strict requirements which are latency sensitive and might restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, Mobile front haul networks are very complicated, and the networking options are limited. However, lack of technical know-how and complexities arising out of the network architecture are restraining the growth of the market. The emergence of the 5G network provides lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion in the future.

Competitive Landscape:

The global mobile front haul market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of many established players. The market participants are competing based on price, technology, and services and are committed to delivering state-of-the-art services. The key players functioning in the market include Accelink Technologies Co.ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Finisar Corporation (U.S.), InnoLight Technology corporation (China), MACOM Technologies (U.S.), E-blink SA (France), OE Solutions (U.S.), and Eoptolink Technologies Inc. (China) among others.

Segmentation:

The global mobile front haul market has been segmented based on type, network, and end-users. By type, the market has been segmented into centralized RAN and Cloud-RAN (C-RAN).

By network, the market has been segmented into Passive WDM, Semi-passive WDM, active WDM and optical transmission network among others. By end-users, the market has been segmented into Telecommunications, Networking, Government, and Enterprises among others.

Regional Analysis:

The principal markets of the global mobile front haul market include the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the mobile front haul market due to high technological adoption rate in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period owing to rising investments in R&D activities in the region. The Europe market possesses significant growth opportunities while the Middle East & Africa market is also likely to grow moderately.

Industry Updates:

In June 2018, a European research project demonstrated an Ethernet-based front haul solution that can achieve high data rates expected for 5G network. The trial was carried out by UK’s University of Kent.

At a recent broadband forum meeting in June 2018, NTT demonstrated how splitting up PON functions can enable 5G front haul. The demo was held in Osaka, Japan.

