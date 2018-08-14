Stat at Glorious Elizabethan Inn to Make Your Trip Delightful

Every year, thousands of travelers and holidaymakers visit Manteo to enjoy its lovely climate and diverse culture. You would not lack for things to do and enjoy in this beautiful land. Its renders a lot of indoor and outdoor activities like bowling, biking, hiking, golfing, etc. Here you can spend good time with your near and dear ones. The place is also popular for its wonderful landmarks and attractive holiday destinations.

Presently, there are so many good lodgings available in Manteo that you can book for your stay. However, if you want to book the best Holiday Hotel near Outer Banks, then our prestigious Elizabethan Inn would be the best alternative for you. Situated in the prime location of the area, we render easy access to the prime locations and major attractions. The good thing is that we proffer different categories of rooms at very reasonable rates and you can reserve anyone of them according to your need and preference. To all our guests, we render an extensive range of amenities and facilities that include microwave, fridge, in-room air conditioning, free high speed internet, extremely clean and comfortable beds, ipot compatible radio, flat screen television with direct TV and Showtime and many more.

What’s more, our staff is well-trained, experienced and well-mannered persons. They are very kind, friendly and loyal. With them you can ask for any kind of support without having any tussle in the mind. Unlike many other accommodation providers, we do not have any hidden charges, and therefore you can reserve our guestrooms without having any doubt in your mind. If you are a big foodie, then you will be happy to know that there are many famous restaurants which are located close to our hotel location and in these restaurants you can relish delicious variety of international cuisines.

If you want to check room availability, then you can either go online or speak to one of our representative over the phone. You can also speak to them to clarify any doubt or query you have in your mind regarding our hotel and its exceptional services. To enjoy home-like experience during your trip, just book our rooms today!

Contact Us –

ELIZABETHAN INN

814 N US Hwy 64 / P. O. Box 2088, Manteo, NC 27954, USA

Call: – : 252-473-2101

Website: – www.elizabethaninn.com