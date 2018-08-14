YRF’s Shamshera To Release On July 31, 2020!

YRF’s action spectacle Shamshera that pits Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in a bloody face off on the big screen is set to release on July 31, 2020.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, who directed the blockbuster Agneepath, Shamshera is a desi, high-octane masala film. An edge of the seat adventure, it is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-dropping action sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt takes on Ranbir as he plays a ruthless, merciless villain in the film.

Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor as a gorgeous temptress and her pairing with Ranbir makes it one of the freshest jodis on big screen.

The film is set to go on the floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid-2019.