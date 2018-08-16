Automotive Heat Shield Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 7.74% by 2023

The detailed report of Automotive Heat Shield Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Automotive Heat Shield Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2018-2023.

Industry Overview and Trend Analysis:

The Automotive Heat Shield Market was worth USD 9.73 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 19.03 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.74% during the forecast period. There are several parts inside an automotive that create heat while functioning. Protection of different parts from this heat is fundamental for the security and longer life expectancy of a vehicle. This can be accomplished by means of heat shields particularly made for automobiles, for example, header wrap and exhaust, turbo heat shields, and heat and heat shield sleeving. As the automotive sector touches new pinnacles, particularly in developing economies because of expanded discretionary income of urban populaces – the market for automotive heat shield is thriving.

Topmost Key Players:

The leading players in the market are Dana Incorporated, UGN Inc, HAPPICH GmbH, Federal-Mogul, Progress-Werk Oberkirch, Autoneum, ElringKlinger and Lydall Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of revenue, Asia Pacific ruled the worldwide automotive heat shield market, trailed by North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The APAC automotive heat shield market is evaluated grow tremendously over the forecast period. Financial reforms combined with development in the automotive division are vigorously affecting the development of the worldwide automotive heat shield market. Financial changes have prompted an ascent in the discretionary income of people and development in car division has driven the production of vehicles. This has by implication driven the development of the automotive heat shield market over the globe.

The Automotive Heat Shield Market is segmented as follows-

By Product: Thermal and Heat Shield Sleeving, Exhaust Heat Shield Insulation, Spark Plug Boot Heat Shields, Exhaust and Header Wrap, Turbo Heat Shields, Heat Shield and Thermal Barriers & Others

By Type: Flexible Heat Shield, Textile Heat Shield and Rigid Heat Shield

By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Based on product, exhaust heat shield insulation section had the most extreme request, which mirrored an income of US$2,965.9 million in 2017. Exhaust heat shield insulation expands the fumes temperature and exhaust flow, which enables work to control in vehicles. The primary function of exhaust heat shield insulation is to decrease under-hood temperatures and keep up more sizzling fumes gas inside the fumes framework for more drive. It is widely used as a part of mufflers, exhaust tubing, catalytic converters and for headers.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2017, the rigid heat shield section constituted for over 34% of the aggregate request and is prepared to keep up its situation of direct strength all through the estimate time frame. Rigid heat shields give sufficient thermal protection and act as a shield against stone impingement and track junk. Produced using aluminium and strong steel, these heat shields can be effectively fitted with grommets and rivets.

