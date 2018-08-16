Coin Sorter Machines Market Status, Demand, Key Player, Forecast 2018 to 2028

Demand for Accurate Coin Counting Systems among Banks and Supermarkets to Drive the Coin Sorter Machines Market

Although the use of coins has reduced significantly since the emergence of cashless payment methods, some organizations that deal with money every day, such as banks and supermarkets, require coin sorter machines. Owing to the efficiency that coin sorter machines bring to various accounting procedures, the coin sorter machines market is witnessing steady growth. Some banks offer generous coin exchange policies to their customers as well as non-customers, which creates numerous opportunities for manufacturers in the coin sorter machines market. Also, coin sorter machines are witnessing high demand among companies such as Coinstar that offer coin exchange services in supermarkets. Increasing number of grocery stores and supermarkets that provide coin sorter machines and coin counting services is boosting the growth of the coin sorter market.

As the demand for coin sorter machines is rising among banks and supermarkets, manufacturers in the coin sorter machines market are focusing on understanding the exact customer needs. In order to meet the requirements for compact and easy-to-use coin sorter machines, market players are implementing innovative manufacturing processes. Accuracy and efficiency remain the primary criteria for customers who are willing to purchase coin sorter machines, which defines the major growth prospects of the coin sorter machines market. The capacity of coin sorter machines in terms of the volume of coins inserted at a time also plays an important role in optimizing the maximum sales opportunities. In addition to high capacity, manufacturers in the coin sorter machines market are offering machines with advanced features such as excellent counting speed and efficiency, anti-jam technology, and coin wrapping facilities. It is likely to complement the growth of the coin sorter machines market in the near future.

Reduced Use of Cash and Needs for Maintenance Make Coin Sorter Machines a Thing of the Past

Increasing trends of digital or cashless payment procedures are overtaking the use of cash, especially coins, and making a negative impact on the coin sorter market. An upsurge in the percentage of electronic transactions is resulting in a sharp decline in cash volume across the world. It is ultimately making a negative impact on the use of coin sorter machines and coin counter machines in various banks, hampering the growth of the coin sorter machines market.

Apart from the shift away from carrying cash in terms of coins, high maintenance cost associated with the use of coin sorter machines remains a major restraint to the growth of the coin sorter machines market. In order to ensure the accuracy and prolonged lifespan of coin sorter machines, performing cleaning and regular maintenance duties is a must. Also, the needs for preventing any foreign objects such as paper clips or buttons from getting stuck in coin sorter machines and causing an issue, make the maintenance regime even more important. Due to the high maintenance cost associated with coin sorter machines, it is becoming challenging to offer free coin counting services, which is why coin sorter machines are slowly vanishing from supermarkets as well as from banks.

Integrate Security Features to Coin Sorter Machines Remains a Popular Trend in the Coin Sorter Machines Market

In order to prohibit coin counterfeiting practices and authenticate coin counting and sorting processes, the European government regulates the use of coin sorter machines under the Regulation (EU) No 1210/2010. Manufacturers in the coin sorter machines market need to comply with the acceptance criteria defined in the Commission guidelines to gain approval for distributing coin sorter machines in the Europe market. Market players are incorporating the next generation technologies to manufacture coin sorter machines with necessary security features to prohibit coin counterfeiting practices. By producing coin sorter machines embedded with reliability algorithms and coin detection systems, manufacturers are trying to consolidate a stronger position in the coin sorter machines market.

While security, accuracy, and efficiency remain the most important features of coin sorter machines, manufacturers in the coin sorter machines market are offering more add-ons such as customizable touch-screen display, machine graphics, and hands-free coin management features. In order to gain a competitive edge in the coin sorter machines market, manufacturers and distributors are leveraging advanced technologies to offer coin sorter machines with innovative and top-notch security features. Taking into account the diverse market dynamics such as reduced use of coins and advanced security features, the coin sorter market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

