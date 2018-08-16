Global Operating Room Management Market Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts To 2023

An expert on premium research reports, Market Research Future has added a report titled “Operating room management Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” to its offering. The report provides an in-depth analysis of regional data and an accurate projection of the market size and share of the Top 10 market players across the globe.

The Global Operating Room Management Market is expected to generate an impressive double digit CAGR of 18.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market players of Global Operating Room Management Industry:

Getinge AB, Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Inc., HCA Healthcare, TECSYS Inc., Healthcare IQ, Medtronic plc, Siemens, Owens & Minor Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merivaara, EIZO Corporation., Mizuho OSI and others.

Operating rooms need high investment and maintenance costs. Surgeries also account for the largest share of the revenues and budgets of hospitals. Thus it is imperative as well as strategic for hospitals to manage operating rooms efficiently as the opportunity to increase returns omn investments by optimising the use is greatest for operating rooms. Operating room management aims to maximize operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed and by minimizing the resources needed. Strategic operating room management deals with long-term decision-making based on predicted work load which is not limited to maximizing the utilization of personnel’s and materials but also involves expansion decisions, optimal patient safety and outcomes, decrease delays with an end result of achieving satisfaction of outcomes for both the physicians and the patients.

The prime drivers of the market are pricing pressures on hospitals, concerns over growing healthcare costs, greater patient satisfaction, growing healthcare infrastructure and redevelopment. Growing numbers of surgeries owing to rising risk factors such as elderly and chronic sick population, diseases are the demographic drivers of the market.

Elective surgery is scheduled in advance and are subject to choice of the patient or physician depending on economics, medical conditions and payers concerns. Thus the emergence of payers like healthcare insurance and reimbursements coupled with the growing choices has led to increase in the power of buyers in the surgeries market which is favouring hospitals with the least cost and best outcome.

The development of these antecedents coupled with the adoption of information technology and analytics in healthcare has charged the market. Advent of cloud computing has eliminated the need for onsite deployment of operating room management systems. The growing functionality of operating room management systems is reflected by the plethora of function additions representing the dashboard of a financial company! The list includes but is not limited to utilization rates, case cancellation rate, contribution margin per operating room hour, turnover time, staffing costs, contribution margin per hour and others.

The advent of connected healthcare and big data has only resulted in heating the market as more and more players are entering the market. The consolidation of the U.S. healthcare sector in the recent years and the growing development of multispecialty hospitals is expected to benefit the market owing to increase in purchasing power.

Segments:

To generate a bird’s view, the global operating room management market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, end users and regions.

Based on the solution, the market has been segmented as data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management solutions, operating room supply management solutions, scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, pre and post-operative management solutions, climate solutions and others.

On the basis of deployment, the market has been classified as on-premise, and cloud-based.

On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical units, others. The hospitals segments is sub segmented into large hospitals of greater than 300 beds, and small which have less than 300 beds.

Regional analysis:

To generate a bird’s view of the differential demand of the market, the report has been segmented into regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

North America led by the U.S. commands the largest market share owing to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructure of U.S. and Canada, largest number of multi-specialty hospitals and others. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth led by Japan, china and India. The Middle East & African region, is expected to generate moderate growth owing to poor social and economic reasons especially in Africa. However the Gulf economies are expected to generate strong growth due to the faster expansion of healthcare in the region and the development of large hospital complexes such as the King Fahd hospitals in Riyadh.

