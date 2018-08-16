Healthcare Biometrics Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 12 billion by 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global Healthcare Biometrics Market is projected to be around $12 billion by 2025. This growth is attributed to increasing integration of IT in healthcare services owing to increasing concerns about internet theft & fraud. Increasing focus of various healthcare providers towards biometric solutions for patient identification and information security will play a significant role in the growth of healthcare biometrics market. Continuous improvements in technology and up gradation of existing products will lead to rise in approval of these devices thereby boosting the market growth. However, high cost associated with implementation of biometric devices and concerns regarding patients’ information security will restrain the market growth.

Competitive Insights

Some of the major players in the global market are Fujitsu,3M Cogent, Inc., CROSSMATCH Technologies Inc.,BIO-Key International Inc.,NEC Corporation of America, Suprema Inc., Integrated Biometrics LLC, and Imprivata Inc.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the global market in 2016, owing to increasing number of cybercrimes and cyber thefts. This high incidence of cyber frauds is expected to boost the market growth in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to various government efforts, increasing integration of IT in healthcare, and rising concerns for database securities in the region. For instance, in October 2014, the Government of India decided to use its national Aadhaar biometric database for deploying the National Health Assurance Mission to provide affordable healthcare to the citizens.

Market Segmentation- Healthcare Biometrics Market

By Technology:

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Vein Recognition

Palm Recognition

Behavioral Recognition

By Type

Signature Recognition

Voice Recognition

Other Behavioral Recognition

Behavioral Recognition, By Authentication

Single Factor Authentication

Multi Factor Authentication

Multimodal Authentication

Other Technologies

By Application:

Patient identification and Tracking

Medical Record Security & Data Center Security

Care Provider Authentication

Home/Remote Patient Monitoring

Pharmacy Dispensing

Others

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Healthcare Institutions

Research & Clinical Laboratories

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Medical record security and data center security market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of EHR systems in healthcare industry. Rising need to ensure confidentiality and protection of patient information is set to further boost the market growth.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Healthcare institutions market is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of biometric solutions for securing pedestrian entrance and managing workflows through such biometric platforms. Hospitals and clinics market will witness favorable growth during the forecast period with rising awareness about advantages of biometric solutions for efficient data management and monitoring.

