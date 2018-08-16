Healthcare IT Market – Global Forecast to 2024

The report offers to change market dynamics in the Healthcare IT industry, presenting historical, current and projected market size in terms of value (USD Million) and volume (KT). The Healthcare IT research study provides an in-depth analysis of the industry value chain focusing on the peer and parent markets of Healthcare IT, such as cheese market

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a Healthcare IT Market Report, by Product Type, End User and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

The Healthcare IT market is forecast to grow at a CAGR between 12% to 13% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. In the future, the global healthcare market growth is predicted to boost due to increasing technological advancement, growing demand for information technology solutions in the healthcare industry and rising quality of care and clinical outcomes. However, the excessive cost associated with the application of information technology in the healthcare sector and increasing concern for data security may hinder the growth of the market during the projected period. Moreover, implementation of wireless and cloud technology in the healthcare segment and the use of mobile phones for health tracking are the major trend anticipated to boost the healthcare IT market in near future.

The Global healthcare IT market is segmented by product type into clinical solutions, non-clinical solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and healthcare it outsourcing services and IT infrastructure management services.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Ask for Sample PDF of the report at https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1690

Global Healthcare IT Market Is Led By Leading Companies:

Some of the key participants in the brain monitoring devices market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Agfa Gevaert NV, Carestream Health, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., E-MDS Inc, EPIC Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard, Infor, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Novarad Corporation, Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group Incorporated), Oracle Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Athenahealth Inc, eClinicalworks, koninklijke philips n.v.

Healthcare IT Market Is Segmented On The Based On Outsourcing Services:

• Healthcare IT outsourcing services

• Payer healthcare IT outsourcing services and

• Operational healthcare IT outsourcing services

The provider healthcare IT outsourcing services are categorized into:

• Medical document management services

• Pharmacy information management services

• Laboratory information management services

• Revenue cycle management services and others

Key Questions Answered in Report: –

• What is the Future Scope of global Healthcare IT market up to 2023

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global Healthcare IT market?

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2023?

• What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Healthcare IT market?