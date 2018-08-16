Home Delivery Pharmacy Store Gurugram

Pills Tree the modern healthcare pharmacy store now announced that they even deliver all your medicinal needs to your doorstep in Gurugram. Now all the customers who require immediate medicine deliver to their home can request their services by a call or through WhatsApp. They even deliver your medicinal need even in the early morning or even at the mid-night at 12 AM.

Pills Tree is stocked with a wide range of high-quality healthcare products that are sourced from all over the world. They are the pharmacy retailer to offer home and front store delivery services. Regardless of where you live, they keep their promise to deliver the medicines on time without any delays to make you stay healthier. With their customized digitalized services, the users are able to enjoy the delivering of the products right at your doorstep.

Now stop searching your products in various stores for the products that are not commonly found or that are newly introduced. Just make a call to Pills Tree to help you out with the fastest delivery services at the lowest prices. Now you can choose this pharmacy store to get your medications to your home rather than visit the store to pick your products. Along with the fastest delivery even the customers can receive loyalty cards and special discounts whenever you are purchasing the products at their store.

Along with the medicines, you can get bulk supplies of injections, surgical products, pharmaceutical products, the biggest range of anti-cancer, infectious disease medicines and many more. The same-day delivery prescription is offered in Gurugram and Delhi as well. They are always available from morning 6 AM to 12 AM-midnight.

With their convenient home delivery services, you can get your prescribed medicines whenever you want to stay healthy. For more details, log on to http://www.pillstree.com/

Contact Us:

Greater Kailash 2

M Block Market – M192

Delhi

110003

INDIA

Phone No: +91 8882440000

Email Id: contact@rghealthcare.com