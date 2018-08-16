Industrial Protective Footwear Market Report 2018 – JAL Group France SAS, V.F Corporation, Honeywell International Inc

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market is estimated to reach $6,940 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2024. Industrial protective footwear is used to protect the foot from any kind of damage or physical hazards caused by direct contact with heat or electricity, falling on sharp objects, exposure to corrosive chemicals, and others. The type of protective footwear worn depends on the job tasks. Several administrations have set guidelines that has to be followed at workplace for the safety of employers in the industry, construction, government and services fields. For instance, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have imposed various guidelines for occupational food protection, on the basis of requirements established by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). These guidelines safeguard the workers by providing with the right protection and safety based on the working environment and needs.
The factors propelling the growth of the global industrial protective footwear includes growth in oil and gas industry, pharmaceuticals industry, chemical industries, need for green products, stringent rules and regulations, and increasing adoption among several industrial sectors owing to the concern towards safety of employees. Though, growing adoption of automation, and availability of low quality products could pose several challenges for the market. Additionally, increasing brownfield projects and development of advanced innovations could create growth opportunities in years to come.
The key players in this market include JAL Group France SAS, V.F Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Hewats Edinburgh, Rahman Group, Uvex Group, Rock Fall Ltd, Dunlop Boots, Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., and COFRA Holding AG, among others.
The key takeaways from the report:
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Industrial Protective Footwear market with respect to major segments such as the product type, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Industrial Protective Footwear market has been included in the report
Profile of key players of the Global Industrial Protective Footwear market, which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies
Scope of Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market:
Product Type Segments
Rubber Footwear
Leather Footwear
Plastic Footwear
Waterproof Footwear
Application Segments
Chemicals
Food
Construction
Oil & Gas
Manufacturing
Mining
Pharmaceuticals
Transportation
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Others
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa