Interesting Research Report on the Future of Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Neurology Endoscopy Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Neurology Endoscopy Devices Market are Boston Scientific Ltd, Arthrex Inc., Fujifilm holding Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, C.R. Bard, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Hoya Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG and Adeor Medical AG. According to report the global neurology endoscopy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Neurology endoscopy devices is minimally invasive surgical procedure devices that help neurosurgeons to access area of the brain that cannot be reached with traditional surgery. Also it helps neurosurgeons to remove the tumor without cutting or harming the other parts of the skull. The Neurology endoscopy devices consist of a small telescope-like devices that is equipped with a high resolution video camera and eye piece on the end that allows the neurosurgeon to navigate and access the tumor. To remove a tumor or to do a biopsy, neurosurgeons attach special instruments to the endoscope, often an additional endoscope with forceps and scissors at the end.

The global market size of neurology endoscopy market was worth USD XX million and it is projected to reach to USD XX million by 2024.Factors responsible for the growth of the neurology endoscope devices is mainly due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, particularly among geriatric population, that has consequently led to rise in neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, brain cancer and others. Also, advances in technology have further transformed existing products to more developed products that have made surgeries easier. Moreover, increase adoption of minimally invasive surgery procedure due to less pain than traditional surgery, faster recovery compared to traditional surgeries and minimally scarring. These factors are likely to augment the growth of the market. However, lack of trained neurologist and high cost of neurology endoscopy devices is likely to hinder the growth of the neurology endoscopy market. Increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing regions such as India, China and Middle East is likely to create growth opportunities for the neurology endoscopy devices market.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017 in terms of revenue for the forecast period, 2018-2024. North America was followed by Europe with significant market share. U.S is driving the North American neurology endoscopy market. According to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) it is estimated that approximately 50 million Americans are affected due to these disorders, thus leading to incalculable economic costs for medical expenses coupled with loss of productivity. Thus factors such as ageing population, growing healthcare industry and adoption of minimally invasive surgery method are likely to drive growth for the U.S region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments by government bodies in order to enhance healthcare facilities.in countries like India and China.

Segment Covered

The report on global neurology endoscopy devices market covers segments such as, product, disease indication and end-user. On the basis of product the global neurology endoscopy devices market is categorized into endoscopes, visualization system, operative devices and accessories. On the basis of disease indication the global neurology endoscopy devices market is categorized into nervous system disease, Alzheimer’s disorders, brain tumor, brain cancer and others. On the basis of end-user the global neurology endoscopy devices market is categorized into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of XX% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global neurology endoscopy devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of neurology endoscopy devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the neurology endoscopy devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the neurology endoscopy devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

