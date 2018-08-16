K.Hartwall becomes majority shareholder of A&A

July 5th, 2018 (Heidenau) – K.Hartwall, Finnish provider of returnable logistics solutions, announced today the acquisition of A&A Logistik-Equipment GmbH & Co. KG, a German company providing logistics equipment for different industries.

K. Hartwall was founded in 1932 in Söderkulla, Finland. They are a global market leader with headquarters and innovation centre in Finland. They develop logistics solutions primarily aimed at retail companies, postal services and the automotive industry. Among K.Hartwall’s customers are industry leaders like Schaeffler, Royal Mail, Havi Logistics and Bosch.

K.Hartwall Oy Ab operates in highly competitive global markets, where it succeeds by being close to its customers with innovative load carriers and services. The company has a turnover of 55M€ and 160 employees.

A&A was founded in 1992 and is located in Heidenau near Hamburg, Germany. The business is currently divided into two core segments: standard equipment and special projects for customers in various industrial segments. Since the start the company has shown a strong focus on innovation. In 2011 the Elephantboard® conquered the market. It is a versatile Dolly that you can modulate according to your needs. Latest in the family is the LiftLiner Tugger train system. Also A&A is a frontrunner in developing and supplying customized Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV’s). The company has a turnover of 4 M€ and 25 employees.

“The acquisition strengthens both parts of our business by widening our expertise and product range to offer better services to our customers. A&A has always been working on developing innovative solutions to help our customers to improve the workflow within their supply chain”, said Frank Haltermann, CEO and co-owner of A&A.

“By putting together our strengths we become a major global market player in the material handling equipment. K.Hartwall’s experience in Lean logistics management and international trade gets combined with the A&A expertise. This will enable us to enter both new customers and new markets as one unified strong team. We are very proud of this step we are taking together,” says K. Hartwall CEO, Jerker Hartwall.

He adds, “We are very pleased with our new acquisition as we share the same goal to facilitate efficient supply chains to improve distribution processes in manufacturing locations.”

For more information about A&A or K.Hartwall, please visit their respective websites at: www.a-und-a.com and www.k-hartwall.com.

