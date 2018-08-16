Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics for Winning Epson’s 2017 Design Registrations Award

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 16, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the award for Most Design Registrations in 2017 from Epson.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their yearlong efforts, and congratulated everyone who contributed to the company’s outstanding performance.

“Future achieved outstanding results for us last year,” said Lisa Liotta-Valine of Epson. “They led the way in design registrations, driving our best-in-class products to our customers in 2017.”

Epson is a world leader in quartz crystal technology and a leading supplier of high-performance components, including integrated circuits and crystal-based electronic devices.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our design registrations, and we’d like to thank Epson America for this award,” said Heather Goldsmith, Marketing Director at Future Electronics. “Epson is one of our most valued suppliers, and a leader in its field. Our team is very excited about our future together, in 2018 and beyond.”

Robert Miller, President, founded the privately held company in 1968, and believes that Future’s employees have always been the company’s greatest asset. For more information about Future Electronics, visit:www.FutureElectronics.com.

