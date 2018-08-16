Veterinary laser Market is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 9.65%. by 2023

Crystal Market Research (CMR) render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the Veterinary Laser Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Industry Trend Analysis:

The global veterinary laser market was estimated USD 83.96 million in 2014, and is expected to reach USD 192.36 million by 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate of 9.65%. Veterinary lasers uses specific wavelength of light to accelerate the tissue repair and to control the swelling, thus provides pain relieving solutions. They are mostly used for the treatment of the pets. Factors such as low treatment cost, less time consuming and safe treatment option is one of the driving factor for the growth of the market. The advancement in veterinary laser techniques, awareness among the consumers about per-care, and surgery availability option are also the driving factor for the growth of the market. The major limiting factor of the veterinary laser market is lack or absence of skilled professionals.

Competition Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The leading competitors for the global veterinary laser market are SpectraVET Inc., Biolase, Inc., LLC, K-Laser, LLC, Aesculight, Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, BS Direct Limited, Excel Lasers Limited, Aspen Laser Systems, and others.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The North-American region has witnessed huge growth in the market. Latin-America has been one of the fastest developing and growing region, thus acquires the second largest market. On the other hand regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe will have a steady growth in the market and is expected to garner maximum market share by 2023.

The Veterinary Laser Market is segmented based on:

By Product: Surgical Laser & Therapeutic Laser

By Laser Type: Class 2, Class 3 & Class 4

By End Users: Hospitals & Clinics

By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Based on the product the veterinary market is categorized into surgical lasers and therapeutic lasers. In terms of revenue, the therapeutic lasers segment dominates the global veterinary lasers market. Following this, is the surgical laser segment; it has been predicted that surgical laser segment will constantly dominate the market during the forecast period.

Laser Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Base on the types of laser the global veterinary laser market is segregated into class 2, class 3 and class 4. On the basis of laser types, class 3 segment has been dominating class 2 and class 4 segments. On the basis of volume, the class 3 segment has been consumed the most and is predicted to grow past a substantial units by the end of forecast period.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of the end users the global veterinary laser market is categorized into hospitals, clinics and others. The hospital segment among the others has acquired the largest share from the overall market and will continue to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate. On the other hand the veterinary clinics segment will witness considerably steady growth in the market.

