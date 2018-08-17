Experience Perfect Wide Format Lamination with Jetmark’s Bubble-Free

The Bubble-Free utilises advanced technology to provide smooth, easy, seamless lamination.

[AUSTRALIA, 17/08/2018] — Jetmark provides versatile printing, lamination and sign making products for a wide range of industries. One of their flagship products is the Bubble-Free, a wide format lamination machine manufactured and produced in Hungary.

The Bubble-Free can work with film lamination, adhesive vinyl and mounting applications of all sizes.

Swift and Efficient Wide Format Lamination

The Bubble-Free provides quick and straightforward lamination and mounting. It comprises of wide-format laminators that remove all wrinkles, bubbles and creases to produce a crisp, professional finish. It can laminate surfaces up to 60 mm thick using a lifting roller that simplifies the positioning of materials. Users can also adjust roller pressure over a wide range of measurements through a pneumatic controller to prevent stretching and ensure precision.

The Bubble-Free comes in two variants — the Bubble-Free Mouse and the Bubble-Free Pro.

The Bubble-Free Mouse

The Bubble-Free Mouse is optimal for smaller-scale lamination and mounting. It is a more compact, space-efficient alternative to the Bubble Pro, and is available with either a 2440 x 1220 mm or a 1700 x 960 mm working area. It possesses all the features and functions of the Bubble-Free Pro, including the LED lighting system and lifting roller.

The Bubble-Free Pro

The Bubble-Free Pro is designed for larger lamination and mounting applications. The machine is equipped with a potent LED lighting system and a lifting roller to smooth out any surfaces. The mechanism includes manoeuvrable castors with brakes for increased mobility and flexibility.

The machine is highly user-friendly and easy to learn, requiring only one person to operate it. It utilises controlled application pressure to prevent media stretching. It comes with a wide range of accessories and is available in various colours, including Enzo Red, Charcoal Grey, Marine Blue and Lambo Yellow.

About Jetmark

Jetmark supplies a wide variety of specialist equipment and machinery for the sign making and lamination trades. They source their products from renowned manufacturers around the world, selecting on the basis of quality and efficiency.

For more information, visit https://jetmark.com.au today.