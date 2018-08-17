Milk Protein Market has increased its sales having 7% CAGR forecast 2023

Market Definition:

In depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments, to estimate and forecast market size by form, source, nutritional value, distribution channel and region. To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market.Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries. Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market. Company profiling of major players in the market. Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market. Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Market Scenario:

Milk Protein is a milk concentrate with high protein content and less of calories. The nutritional profile includes 90% of protein. Production of milk protein is done by dehydration process and by reducing the lactose content of the milk. It is consumed as a functional food to increase the body’s metabolism. It finds its application mainly in sports nutrition, infant foods and bakery products. Due to the high shelf life and nutrient content; its application in other functional food products such as yoghurt, desserts and cheese is also increasing. The high protein content drives the market of milk protein in a positive growth rate.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the milk protein market are Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO Proteins (U.S.), Groupe Lactalis (France), Hevero Hoogwegt (Netherlands), Kerry Group (Ireland), Friesland Campina (Netherlands), Ganbia plc. (Ireland)

Segments:

Milk Protein Market has been segmented on the basis of form which comprises of powder, liquid, bars and others

Milk protein has been segmented on the basis of source which comprises buffalo, cow, goat and others

Milk protein has been segmented on the basis of nutritional value which comprises high-protein, gluten-free, lactose-free, low-calorie, low-fat, low-sugar and others

Milk protein has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises hypermarket and supermarkets, convenience stores, retailers, e-commerce and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Milk Protein market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region has the major market share followed by North- America. Netherlands is one of the major exporters of milk protein, followed by U.S., Denmark and France which are the major exporters of Milk protein which exports the products to Middle East and African countries. Asia Pacific region is emerging market for Milk protein manufacturers due to the increasing demand of Nutritional products. China and New Zealand are expected to increase their market share for milk protein and its derived products.