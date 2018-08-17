Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report 2018 – Lennox International, Inc., Metalfrio solutions S.A., Hussmann International

Refrigerated Display Cases Market was valued at $12.10 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $25.43 billion by 2024, having a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.In 2016, the Plug-in RDC segment generated the highest revenue share in the global refrigerated display cases market.

Refrigerated display cases, also called as RDCs, are refrigerators or freezers that are specifically designed for displaying the articles, as well as storing temperature-sensitive food products that require to be stored frozen or chilled. Refrigerated display cases are mostly used in retail stores and food & refreshment industry, such as general stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, eateries & hotels and non-routine outlets. These cabinets help a lot in attracting the random customers through an eye-catching display of food and beverage products.

Market Determinants

Factors such as rising awareness regarding food safety, changing lifestyle and developing applications in pharmaceutical & floriculture industry are driving the RDC market. Moreover, RDCs present an ease to the customers in the selection of the food article they need without wasting any time. However, increasing trend of online retail market and lack of awareness regarding refrigerated display cases act as hindering agents to the growth of the RDC market. Moreover, growing environmental concerns regarding emission of CFCs from the refrigerating units are some restraining factors impeding the market growth. On the other hand, constantly growing supermarkets and government regulations regarding food quality will bring future growth opportunities for the RDC market. Asia pacific RDC market is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the near future owing to rapid growth of grocery market in the region.

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the global refrigerated display cases market is done on the basis of type, by product design and by geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as Plug-in RDC and Remote RDC. By product design, the market is categorized as vertical, horizontal and hybrid & semi-hybrid. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. European market will lead the world RDC market, accounting for a share of 32.6% of the overall market revenue in 2016.

The region is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. By product type, vertical RDCs will dominate the market, constituting around three-fifth of the market revenue in 2016.

Some major market players are AHT Cooling Systems Gmbh, Verco Limited, Frigoglass, Epta S.p.A. refrigeration, Hoshizaki Corporation, Lennox International, Inc., Metalfrio solutions S.A., Hussmann International, Inc., Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

• Plug-in RDC

• Remote RDC

By Product Design

• Vertical

• Horizontal

• Hybrid & semi-hybrid

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

Key Market Players

• AHT Cooling Systems Gmbh

• Verco Limited

• Frigoglass

• Epta S.p.A. refrigeration

• Hoshizaki Corporation

• Lennox International, Inc.

• Metalfrio Solutions S.A.

• Hussmann International, Inc.

• Dover Corporation

• Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

