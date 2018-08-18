“We take immense pleasure and feels honored in inviting the scientists, researchers, professors, delegates and contributors across the globe to attend this auspicious event, entitled “30th World Summit on Positive Psychology, Mindfulness and Psychotherapy” which is going to be held during March 22-23, 2018 at Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Conference Sessions: Topics Include but not Limited to;

• Psychology and Quality of Life

• Positive Psychology Interventions and Positive Education

• Mindfulness and Compassion

• Happiness and Well-being

• Wellness and Health Care

• Buddhism and Wisdom

• Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder

• LGBT and Sexual Orientation

• Philosophy and Resilience

• Humanities and Social Sciences

• Psychotherapy and Counseling Psychology

• Spirituality, Yoga and Meditation

• Mental Health and Psychiatry Nursing

• Stress, Depression and Anxiety

• Child Psychology and Child Care

• Industrial Psychology and Organizational Psychology

• Neuroscience and Clinical Psychology

• Addiction and Recovery

• Psychopharmacology and Psychiatric Medications

• Neuropsychology, Neuropharmacology and Neurochemistry

Why to attend?

With, 2 days of the perfect blend of high quality presentations, intense scientific topics, panel discussions, workshops, keynotes, special sessions, speaker oral & plenary sessions, student poster presentations, round table discussions and exhibition from the world’s brightest minds in social science and humanities departments, education, business and the arts with an expectation of a huge gathering from across the world, the summit delivers the real-world experiences and best practices needed to optimize happiness and well-being for the quality of happier life.

Agenda:

To promote rigorous scientific approach in pursuit of Happiness through Positive psychology and Mindfulness for Subjective Well-being.

To lead and promote the science of Happiness & Well-being for a better community

Unlocking the mysteries of Psychological disorders and transforming future Health Care

Improving Global education by making greater use of intrinsic motivation, positive affect, and creativity by Yoga & Meditation.

Improving the Moral character of Society by better understanding and promoting the Spiritual impulse within humans

The meeting will provide a valuable opportunity to network, share knowledge and ideas, and consider collaborative projects. Psychology and Philosophy under Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences attracting the attention of academic and education experts – as well as world-class international authorities – on the application of happiness, positive education, mindfulness, wellness and wellbeing science in different educational, organizational and human life contexts. It also encourages the active participation of Young Student Researchers to grab a Poster Award Competition and Young research Forum at the conference venue. The most recent techniques, developments, and the newest updates in psychology, psychotherapy and philosophy is the hallmark of this conference.

Who to Attend?

The event aims to provide a discussion platform involving University professors, students, faculty staff, academic researchers, hospitalists, international speakers, scientists, research scholars, practitioners, psychologists, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, mental health professionals, counselors, coaches, neurologists, neurosurgeons, nurse practitioners, social workers, pharmacists, clinicians, physicians, clinical practitioners, occupational & speech therapists and Medical healthcare givers, rehabilitation specialists, business entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, educational leaders, policy makers, industry representatives, pharma industries/companies, start-ups and innovators and investigators to meet, network with different medical and scientific interventions interested in and working on well-being promotion and enhancing quality of life. Bring your family and work group to this inspiring event. You will have the opportunity to turn inspiration into action by participating, listening, learning, liking, sharing and repeat!

Happiness event will have a space for companies, hospitals, organizations, medical centers, yoga and meditation centers, and/or institutions to present their services, products, innovations and research results.”