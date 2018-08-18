Committee constituted by the Indian government for inclusion of medical devices, disposables, and consumables in NLEM

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a committee for preparing detailed guidelines and procedures for revision of the National List of Essential Medicines and inclusion of Medical devices, Medical Disposables and Medical Consumables and other products used for Health and Hygiene of general public in NLEM.

This is in response to a representation submitted by the Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) on 8th June 2018, to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, the Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and the Hon’ble Minister of Law and Justice.

In an RTI Application dated 22nd January 2018 with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Department of Pharmaceuticals and the Drug Controller General of India, the HCFI had requested for information on some specific queries – whether there is a law relating to National Essential Medicine; any policy of the Ministry of Health relating to National Essential Medicine; and any list of National Essential Devices in India?

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “There is no separate list of National Essential Devices and Disposables and it is the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that issues the National List of Essential Medicines. There is also no information relating to National Essential Devices and Disposables. It is important to mention herein that across the world, National Essential Devices and Disposables are being recognized by the law. Now, after the constitution of the said Standing National Committee on Medicines, in India too there will be a National List of Essential Medical Devices, Medical Disposables, Medical Consumables and other products used for Health and Hygiene of the general public in NLEM.”

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP, said, “The list to be prepared will help guide safe and effective treatment of priority disease conditions of a population; promote the rational use of the said products; optimize the available health resources of a country; and it can also be used by other state governments as a guide to prepare their list of such products. It will also allow for uniformity in prices.”

Some relevant portions of the letter dated 7th August 2018:

“This office has received a representation vide PMO ID No. PMOPG/D/2018/021845 enclosing your letter dated 08.06.2018 for taking appropriate action on the subject mentioned above.

In this regard, it is pertinent to mention here that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vide F. No. 11053/923/2017-DRS dated 03.07.2018 has constituted a Standing National Committee on Medicines (SNCM) under the Chairmanship of Secretary, DHR and DG, ICMR.

As per the Term of reference of the SNCM, the committee will prepare detailed guidelines and procedures for revision of National List of Essential Medicines and suggest additions and deletion in the NLEM, Revision of NLEM 2-15, Inclusion of Medical Devices, Medical Disposables, Medical Consumables and other product used for Health and Hygiene of general public in NLEM.