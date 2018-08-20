Blast Catering: “Expect first-class catering services”

The boutique catering service in Dubai, U.A.E. has a team of experienced culinary professionals who work with clients in need of custom catering for companies, parties or lunches, for intimate or large gatherings.

[DUBAI, 08/20/2018] — Blast Catering caters sumptuous dishes to any event or occasion. The company has over 10 years of culinary experience that enables it to deliver first-class catering services.

The boutique catering service says, “When you work with us, you can look forward to meeting an experienced catering manager who makes sure that your event is successful. Plus, you can expect our staff to minimize the stress of planning an important occasion by serving meals tailored to your requirements.”

Custom Catering for Any Event

Its talented team provides excellent catering services to the following events:

• Private events – Blast Catering provides everything necessary to turn a client’s private catering ideas into reality.

• Company Events – The company’s team considers an organization’s requirements and objectives to make a customized catering solution that guests will love.

• Weddings – Blast Catering’s team works closely with the clients’ wedding planner to make sure the food reflects how memorable and intimate the event will be.

• Openings – The company makes a catering plan that fits a specific crowd and helps draw clients to the grand opening event or store launch.

• Kids’ Parties – Blast Catering will serve food that will keep kids having fun and smiling all throughout the party.

Blast Catering always makes sure its team serves food that suits every type of event that keeps clients and guests happy.

Great Selection of Food

Whatever event it is, Blast Catering provides an array of menu options fitting for any social gathering. Apart from breakfast, banquet and buffet, and barbecue, it offers a wide range of other options like canapés and bowls, live stations and Ramadan. Its culinary team can also design a menu for kids as well as fine dining occasions.

Blast Catering adds, “On top of our selection of menu options, we curate menus to suit unique themes. Just reach out to us, and we’ll come up with a proposal that satisfies your specific catering needs.”

About Blast Catering

Blast Catering plans, organizes and works on holiday, private and corporate events and special occasions. The Dubai-based boutique catering service caters for small intimate gatherings or large corporate luncheons. Its experienced and passionate chefs and event planners handle every event with the same attention to detail.

With an excellent catering staff and a great selection of menus, Blast Catering offers nothing but the best service. Go to the https://blastcatering.com today for more information.