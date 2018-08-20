Causes Of Cuts In Straight Seam Welded Pipes

The straight seam welded pipe is a steel pipe in which a steel plate or a strip is rolled into a tubular shape and then the joint is welded. The basic process is blank preparation-forming-welding-finishing-inspection-packaging. The reason why the welded pipe has infinite development prospects is mainly inseparable from the technical characteristics of its commodity production. Its main features are:

1. High precision of products, especially wall thickness accuracy;

2. The main equipment is simple and covers a small area;

3. It can be connected to the production, and even “headless rolling”;

4. The production is sensitive, and the unit has a wide range of goods.

Straight-welded pipes can produce large-diameter pipes with an outer diameter of 4m and a wall thickness of 40mm. Compared with hot-rolled seamless steel tubes, the wall thickness coefficient D/S of the welded pipe is relatively large, usually D/S=5-100. The production of straight seam welded pipes and the production of seamless pipes have been fierce in the field of steel pipe production. The focus of competition will be on two points, one is the quality of goods, and the other is economic benefits. Welded pipes have certain advantages in the production of large diameter, thin wall, extremely thin wall and high precision steel pipe.

The straight seam welded pipe is made of steel strip as a raw material, and is formed into a tubular shape through a set of forming frames. Then, the edge portion of the steel strip is melted by resistance heating or induction heating, and the joint is welded under the effect of pressure to obtain a steel pipe. The standard of straight seam welded pipe produced is Dmax<660.4mm, Smax100. The continuous roll forming method is to form a tubular shape in which the tube blank is repeatedly plastically bent on a multi-stand rolling mill having a certain roll hole type, and is a widely used, high-quality and efficient medium and small-diameter electric welded pipe forming method.

The large-diameter longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe is cut by a sharp-edged head with a sharp-edged bump on the connecting rod, or a metallurgical object, and the large-diameter self-welding pipe is scratched. of.



The design of the head is unreasonable. For example, some rounded corners of the reverse cone are too small and the edges are sharp, which will also scratch the inside and outside. If the taper angle of the head rolling section and the taper taper angle of the roll are not consistent, and the quality of the head is not good or the appearance of the head is defective, it will cause scratches on the inside and outside of the large-diameter self-welding pipe. Incorrect adjustment of the mill will exacerbate this shortcoming.

This disadvantage is a spiral of large diameter self-welding pipes (continuous and non-continuous). The internal cuts are sometimes presented on the uniform machine, which constitutes the same reason. The fine oily internal scratch of the large-diameter self-welding pipe can be eliminated by future deformation (such as rolling and cold drawing); serious sometimes cannot be eliminated, and the residue remains on the finished pipe to cause waste.